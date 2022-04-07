OTHERS SAY: Carnage in Bucha

The images bring to mind Srebrenica, the Bosnian town where Serb troops tortured and summarily executed thousands of Bosnians, mostly men and boys, in 1995. The international community branded that horrible chapter of the Bosnian war as genocide, and it's with the specter of Srebrenica that the world now must investigate the atrocities revealed this weekend in Bucha, a small Ukrainian town northwest of Kyiv.

Bodies of men in civilian clothes lay in the streets, some of them with their hands bound behind their backs. They were shot dead while Russian troops occupied the small town for about a month, Ukrainian officials and witnesses say. Some had gunshot wounds to the head. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even said some victims had been decapitated.

Some bodies were found stuffed into manholes. Human Rights Watch reported it had documented evidence of repeated rape and summary executions by the Russian military in the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

It's not enough that the Western world sees what happened in Bucha. In a video released Sunday night, Zelenskyy said it was vital that Russians, particularly Russian mothers, see it as well.

Under international law, the intentional killing of civilians or prisoners of war amounts to a war crime. So does the rape or torture of civilians or war prisoners. The law applies to soldiers who commit or abet the acts, as well as commanders who knew or had reason to know about the crimes but did nothing to intervene.

Prosecuting those responsible for what happened in Bucha, from Russian soldiers to Putin himself, essentially would amount to a symbolic exercise. The International Court of Justice gets its enforcement authority from the United Nations Security Council, and Russia still wields veto power on that body.

But the meaning of such a prosecution would be far from trivial. A war crimes conviction indelibly stains, even if the criminal never serves a day behind bars. It brands the person convicted as a butcher, and that's something no amount of time or propaganda can erase.

Predictably, Russian leaders deny committing any atrocities in Bucha. Putin's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said what happened in that Kyiv region town was a "fake attack," an exercise in propaganda "fomented on all channels and social media by Ukrainian representatives and their Western patrons."

Lavrov's denial only bolsters Zelenskyy's call for Russians to look beyond Kremlin-controlled media to learn what really happened in Bucha.