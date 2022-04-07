Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

APRIL

16 Central Arkansas chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet. Benton Event Center. Betty Thornquist (501) 796-2363.

23 Howard/Pike County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Occasions Event Center, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

MAY

5 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Sherwood Forest, Sherwood. Matt Robinson (870) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Little River Fairgrounds, Foreman. Zane Butler (903) 276-6370.

JUNE

8 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Civic Center. Samuel Pettus (870) 317-5426 or spfcfire2@gmail.com

26 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Danny Barr (870) 219-1396 or Danny.Barr@sedgewick.com