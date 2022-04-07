Quorum Court discusses road repairs

A resolution authorizing Judge Gerald Robinson to apply for a $75,000 Summers Road Unpaved Road Grant was one of several documents passed to the full Jefferson County Quorum Court during committee meetings on Monday.

The Jefferson County Road Department presented plans to replace four culverts, and add Rip Rap and SB2 rock on Summers Road to eliminate the problem on the road caused by flooding from the nearby creek. Robinson said the department has enough money in its budget to match the grant.

The Road Department also successfully requested the Quorum Court to re-appropriate funds for Wilson Bridge in order to pay the company that completed the rebuild in the amount of $179,930. The funds were first appropriated in September.

An appropriation ordinance passed last fall, which gave full-time employees a 6% increase, was amended and will go to the full Quorum Court with a "do pass" recommendation. The District Court chief of staff was left off the original ordinance to increase the salary for all full-time county employees. Robinson recently realized the error.

"When we did the ordinance, we did everyone and we left District Court out and I didn't realize that we left District Court out," said Robinson, adding he spoke with the county treasurer about the error. "All this is doing is bringing that slot amount up. We're going to retro it and give her her money."

The Quorum Court will consider an ordinance authorizing Robinson to provide a supplemental appropriation for $15,500 to cover the cost of mailing redistricting voter registration changes of more than 35,000 new voter registration cards and funding expenses. This will allow the county clerk to purchase supplies and postage.

An ordinance pertaining to the county clerk and asking to reconcile all checks within 90 days endorsed for Jefferson County was tabled until a special meeting called for Monday before the regular Quorum Court meeting. The ordinance also states checks of $25,000 or more will now be sent by registered mail.

This ordinance resulted from a mishap that happened a few months ago when a $3 million check written to Southeast Arkansas College from the county came up missing. SEARK never received the check and the county had no idea that the check had not been received. The check was from the American Rescue Act fund.

Justice of the Peace Reginald Adams asked how the Quorum Court would fund the initiative.

"If it comes to the county clerk, she can come to us. We do recognize this will cost additional postage," Robinson said. The money, he added, would come out of the county general fund.

Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll Sr. suggested the ordinance line items be separated into individual ordinances.

"Part of the ordinance is for reconciliation of checks and the other part of the ordinance has to do with distribution," he said. "I think we got two items, and we all know that an ordinance should only address one item at a time. I see these as being separate."

Justice of the Peace and Budget and Finance Chairman Jimmy Fisher agreed with Carroll.

Robinson said the ordinance would also need to be amended to state law to allow six months to reconcile all checks instead of 90 days.