Razorbacks win big in opener at Florida

Connor Noland pitched a seven-inning gem, Arkansas’ hitters chased arguably the SEC’s best left-handed pitcher after five innings and the second-ranked Razorbacks won 8-1 at No. 22 Florida on Thursday.

Arkansas (23-5, 8-2 SEC) improved to 4-0 in SEC series openers. The Razorbacks will go for their 14th consecutive SEC series victory Friday at 5:30 p.m. Central.

Cayden Wallace and Braydon Webb hit home runs within the first three pitches of the ninth inning to spark a five-run frame that helped Arkansas pull away. Michael Turner and Peyton Stovall also had RBI hits in the inning, and Jalen Battles hit a sacrifice fly in the inning that increased Arkansas’ lead from 3-0 to 8-0.

All five ninth-inning runs were charged to Florida right-handed reliever Nick Ficarrotta, who had a 3.19 ERA in 16 appearances prior to Thursday.

Arkansas scored 3 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks against the Gators’ starter Hunter Barco, a projected first-round MLB Draft pick. Barco retired the Razorbacks’ first nine batters, but hit Wallace with a pitch to begin a lengthy fourth inning.

Wallace scored on a two-out RBI single by Turner in the inning to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead. The Razorbacks stranded the bases loaded in the fourth, but were successful in driving up Barco’s pitch count.

Barco allowed another run in the fifth when Stovall was hit by a pitch to lead off and scored on Wallace’s RBI single.

Chris Lanzilli led off the sixth inning with the first of the Razorbacks’ three solo home runs to put Arkansas ahead 3-0. Barco also allowed a single to Turner and walked Battles before leaving the game after 95 pitches.

Turner was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI.

The Razorbacks out-hit the Gators 12-3. Arkansas had several other scoring opportunities in the middle innings, but stranded 10.

Noland allowed 1 hit, walked 1 and struck out 7 in a 97-pitch scoreless outing. The right hander, who along with Barco was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list earlier this week, earned his fifth victory.

Noland pitched seven innings for the second consecutive week to match his season high.

Zebulon Vermillion pitched the final two innings to earn his second save. Arkansas had closer Brady Tygart warming up in the eighth inning, but was able to sit him after the five-run top of the ninth.

Florida (19-11, 3-7) scored its only run in the ninth against Vermillion. Colby Halter led off with a double and scored on an RBI ground out by Sterlin Thompson.

The Razorbacks have won six consecutive games against the Gators dating to 2018. Thursday’s game was Arkansas’ first at Florida Ballpark, which opened last year.



