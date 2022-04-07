Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Shacks Way in the sixth

BEST BET Wildwood Z in the fifth

LONG SHOT Pudge Boy Palace in the seventh

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.5%)

MEET 161-478 (33.7%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice ***plenty to like

**things to like *educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

MISS ALPHA BELLA** has finished second in four of her 10 races on a fast track, and she has route speed and drew a favorable two-turn post. BORN INTO BAD NEWS produced a mild rally after a troubled start in her career debut, and she has a license to show marked improvement with a better start and running a distance of ground. BEYOND THE HYPE is dropping to the lowest price of her career, and she has speed and route experience.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Miss Alpha BellaGarciaChleborad8-5

7 Born Into Bad NewsQuinonezMilligan9-2

5 Beyond the HypeCastilloMartin6-1

6 Moonshine LilyHarrLoy7-2

4 Game of InchesMedellinLitfin8-1

3 Final TablePereiraCombs9-2

2 T J's FirstCanchariCangemi12-1

2 Purse $58,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, claiming $62,500

SPARKY HALE*** has never finished worse than second in a four-race career, and he easily defeated optional claiming rivals at Houston, and notice the runner-up (Lucky Special) came back to win and posted a Beyer figure of 78. TOTALIZER was a slightly troubled fifth competing against older starter allowance foes last month, and an improved break from the gate will make him a major threat. AMERICAN HERO defeated maiden allowance rivals this winter at Turfway, and the Brad Cox trainee will be a late threat if the pace is contentious.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Sparky HaleVazquezAsmussen9-5

2 TotalizerQuinonezAsmussen5-1

6 American HeroSantanaCox3-1

5 Cole SpurCabreraMoquett7-2

3 Vodka N WaterHiraldoMoysey9-2

4 Can Man DoContrerasHobby8-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

CHOCTAW CHARLIE** is dropping to the lowest classification of her career on the heels of a fast-closing second-place finish, and she was stake-placed in 2020 at Oaklawn. BUCKLE BUNNY RED had a solid debut against much better in January, and she tired badly after showing improved early speed in her second try. LORI'S EYES has finished in the money in three consecutive races, while beaten by a length or less in each.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Choctaw CharliePereiraChleborad3-1

7 Buckle Bunny RedCabreraMoquett6-1

9 Lori's EyesVazquezMartin4-1

6 Miss DuttonHarrCline9-2

2 Alleluia AngelJordanGonzalez10-1

5 Courtney FayCourtDurham10-1

4 Catch a WhiffSaezOrtiz9-2

1 K J's Pistol AnnieWalesHornsby8-1

8 Street RideBaileyBrennan15-1

4 Purse $38,000, 11/8 miles, 3-year-olds or 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

TOMA TODO** was a five-length winner at this claiming price just two races back, and he is back in a conditioned claiming race after a tiring in the stretch against stronger allowance rivals. WARTIME HERO has finished second in two previous local races at this condition, and he is back at a preferred distance after faltering at a marathon distance. EKATI'S VERVE finished second as an odds-on favorite at this condition March 17, and he is capable if he holds form for his new trainer.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Toma TodoVazquezAsmussen5-2

6 Wartime HeroCabreraBroberg2-1

2 Ekati's VerveArrietaSmith9-2

1 TillisGarciaSchultz5-1

3 Great FacesSantanaVillafranco8-1

5 EnglanderSaezBroberg10-1

4 Sun DaddyContrerasVan Berg10-1

5 Purse $50,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $62,500

WILDWOOD Z*** set a rapid pace before giving way to a sharp closer when making his debut, and he has recorded three subsequent works and figures difficult to catch with a kinder pace. MAJOR CONTENDER raced competitively in maiden allowance races at Fair Grounds, but he was one-paced in his two-turn debut at Oaklawn and figures to be overbet. UNCLE BERLEY was forwardly placed in a third-place sprint tuneup, and he is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Wildwood ZArrietaBecker9-2

9 Major ContenderSantanaCox2-1

8 Uncle BerleyVazquezAsmussen7-2

4 Seven FlatCabreraMoquett10-1

7 Group EighteenCanchariWilliamson6-1

2 AlyanaabiHiraldoPeitz12-1

1 Loyal to the GameQuinonezAsmussen8-1

6 Red DevilCourtPetalino10-1

5 Jim and JimBaileyHaran15-1

6 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

SHACKS WAY*** was pressured through swift fractions in a deceptively good third-place finish, and the one-two finishers in the race each came back to win their next race. BELFAST BOY lost two photo finishes at this condition last fall at Churchill, and the talented-but-slow-breaking sprinter is dropping to win. BLAME GEORGE is taking a slight drop in class following a competitive fourth-place finish, and trainer Karl Broberg is going well after a slow start at the meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Shacks WayCabreraMartin3-1

5 Belfast BoyPerieraPuhich5-2

2 Blame GeorgeHiraldoBroberg6-1

8 MegatapVazquezAsmussen4-1

7 Violent PassLopezHewitt8-1

4 Dancing CossackCastilloHollendorfer6-1

3 Wherever He IsGonzalezRiecken15-1

1 Bitcoin BankerCanchariDeville12-1

7 Purse $39,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

PUDGE BOY PALACE* rallied to third behind a lone-speed winner in a six-furlong debut, and he galloped out strongly and is bred to run at least this far. MILLARD'S SMILE was slowly making up ground in his two-turn debut, and he drew a favorable post and is dropping into a maiden claiming race. DECLARE THE MOON finished a close second at a similar condition March 17, and he has improved since having blinkers removed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Pudge Boy PalacePereiraCombs8-1

1 Millard's SmileArrietaBecker6-1

2 Declare the MoonContrerasHawley6-1

4 LundbergSantanaCox9-2

9 Ice BlastVazquezAsmussen3-1

10 El PotenteCanchariAmescua8-1

6 TreatyCohenDiodoro4-1

5 Scotch No RocksHiraldoHartman10-1

8 Tiger MoonGarciaSchultz15-1

7 Dreamer's DelightCourtMartin20-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

GIMMICK** was a clear maiden winner at Saratoga and stake-placed at Monmouth as a juvenile. She was unfortunate to catch a strong allowance field in her 3-year-old debut at Fair Grounds. WARRIOR'S BATTLE is a three-time winner at the meeting, and she has been dominant in two previous sprint races. HARTLEY set an honest pace before quickly drawing clear in an eight-length debut victory, and the race has already produced two next-out winners.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 GimmickVazquezAsmussen5-2

4 Warrior's BattleSantanaCox2-1

2 HartleyPereiraChleborad4-1

3 MassardCabreraMoquett5-1

6 Shared FutureQuinonezAsmussen7-2

5 Big JavaFrancoPuhich12-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

LITTLE MOMBO*** has shown good speed in three strong efforts at the meeting, while catching some talented winners. She drew a favorable post and is poised to graduate. ARI OAKLEY chased the top selection before tiring inside the final furlong in a third-place finish, and she is steadily improving for powerful connections. MONET has eight weeks of sharp breezes leading up to her first race, including a bullet five-furlong gate drill March 29. Also notice the presence of the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Little MomboArrietaBauer3-1

7 Ari OakleySantanaAsmussen5-2

4 MonetCabreraRichard8-1

1 Violent HailstormFrancoTrout9-2

6 Pinky ToeVazquezAsmussen8-1

9 Sammies SamuraiBaileySwearingen10-1

3 ShezapistolContrerasHobby6-1

5 Maxine's CandyMedellinVance10-1

2 Cuz I Can DarlingGarciaGreen12-1