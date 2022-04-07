Ruta to replace Moser on Musselman’s Arkansas staff





University of Arkansas assistant coach Clay Moser is leaving the Razorbacks' staff after three seasons and will be replaced by Anthony Ruta, who served three seasons as the program's director of basketball operations, it was announced Wednesday.

Arkansas was the sixth team on which Moser and Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman worked together.

The two long-time friends worked on the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings' staffs along with the Reno Bighorns and the D-fenders of the G League. They were together on the international level when Musselman was the head coach of the Dominican Republic and Moser was his first assistant.

"It's a combination of a lot of things," Moser said of his decision to step down at Arkansas. "Now is just the right time for me to step back and take care of some things that should have been taken care of a long time ago. I need some time to step away and take care of some other responsibilities."

Moser said he enjoyed his time on Arkansas' staff.

"I'm appreciative of the opportunity," he said. "The University of Arkansas is a phenomenal place. It's not without some trepidation that I'm stepping away at this time.

"It's been a wonderful ride at Arkansas. I've learned a ton. I've meet a bunch of phenomenal people.

"Coach Musselman has extended the invitation to me and my son Carter, who's a gym rat, to come over to practice at any time. We pledged to each other that we'd continue to use each other as resources. He and I had a really nice, long conversation about it."

Moser, 59, and Musselman, 57, first met in their early 20s when Musselman was head coach of the Rapid City Thrillers and Moser was an assistant for Sioux Falls Skyforce of the CBA.

"Clay has been like a mentor to me," Musselman said. "I'm still going to call him all the time and get his advice on anything he's seeing in games," Musselman said. "I know he's looking forward to spending some more time with his family. He did an incredible job for us the last three years, and everywhere he's been with me."

Ruta was an assistant coach for two seasons under Musselman at Nevada from 2016-18. He helped the Wolf Pack to a 58-13 record, two Mountain West Conference championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances, including the second Sweet 16 in school history.

Ruta served as the director of basketball operations the two seasons prior.

"We are excited and fortunate to have Anthony make this progression on our staff," Musselman said in a news release. "His tireless work ethic and overall basketball knowledge led us to hire him both as director of operations and assistant coach at Nevada and then again here at Arkansas.

"Anthony has proven himself time and again in every facet from scheduling, recruiting, player development and on-court instruction. He has been an integral part of our teams' successes as well as developing our philosophy and terminology. He has built strong relationships with our players and has done a phenomenal job representing the University of Arkansas and Razorback basketball these past three years."

Ruta was an assistant with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League before joining Musselman at Nevada. His duties included in-game coaching, practice preparations and his primary responsibility was defensive game planning.

Ruta and Musselman first crossed paths in 2013-14 when Musselman was an assistant at Arizona State and Ruta was a graduate assistant. In two seasons at his alma mater Arizona State, Ruta helped the Sun Devils advance to the NCAA Tournament and NIT.

As an undergrad, Ruta was the head student manager for two seasons and assisted with daily operations, which included workouts. He also worked summer camps and organized the team managers.

Ruta received his bachelor's degree in English literature in 2012 and a master's degree in higher education in 2014.

Moser said he's going to take his time deciding on his next job opportunity.

"I'm not going to rush into anything," he said. "I'm looking for something that's the right fit for both me and my family."





Clay Moser, assistant men's basketball coach on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during the first half of play at Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)





