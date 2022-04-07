Sacramento gunmen up to 5, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The shooting that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just a block from California's Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said Wednesday.

Police said they identified at least five gunmen but there may have been more. Only two suspects, both brothers wounded by gunfire, have been arrested in connection with the shooting and, so far, only face firearms charges.

"We're still working through ... who the actual shooters are in the case," Sgt. Zach Eaton said.

Until Wednesday's announcement, police had been silent on the motive for the shooting that erupted early Sunday as bars were letting out. Rapid-fire bursts of more than 100 gunshots echoed through the streets as terrified patrons ran for their lives and others were hit by bullets.

Authorities credited witnesses who contributed nearly 200 videos, photos and other tips with helping the investigation.

Police declined to name the two gangs involved or the affiliation of any suspects.

One of the brothers in custody was freed from prison about two months ago and last year was rejected for earlier release after prosecutors argued he "clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.

Smiley Martin, 27, who was released on probation in February, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a prohibited firearm. Hours before Sunday's attack, Martin posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told reporters.

Police were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was used in the massacre. It had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.

Detectives also were trying to determine whether the gun Martin brandished in the video was used, according to the official.

Investigators have said previously that they were trying to determine if a street fight outside a nightclub may have sparked the shooting.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De'vazia Turner, 29.

Ten people were wounded besides the Martin brothers and at least two remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Smiley Martin was arrested in the hospital and will be booked when his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, police said.

His brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested Monday as a "related suspect" and appeared briefly Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court on a charge of being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

Investigators believe both brothers had stolen guns and are trying to determine how they got them, the law enforcement official told reporters.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told reporters Wednesday he had "serious questions" about why the brothers "were out on the streets."

Defense lawyer Linda Parisi said any effort to seek Dandrae Martin's release on bail will depend on whether prosecutors bring stiffer charges.

"If it turns out that the evidence demonstrates that this was mere presence at a scene that certainly argues more for a release," Parisi said. "If it shows some more aggressive conduct then it would argue against it. But we don't know that yet."

Information for this article was contributed by Stefanie Dazio, Christopher Weber, Don Thompson, Michael Balsamo, Jacques Billeaud and Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press.