School news: UA and Springdale schools

University of Arkansas

The Society of Professional Journalists recognizes the best collegiate journalism in Region 12 with 2021 Mark of Excellence Awards winners.

SPJ's Region 12 comprises Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. First-place winners will compete at the national level among other regional MOE winners from the 12 SPJ regions.

National winners will be recognized at the MediaFest22 convention in Washington, D.C., Oct. 27-30.

School divisions are based on student enrollment, including both graduate and undergraduate: Large schools have at least 10,000 students and small schools have 9,999 or fewer students.

Among those cited were:

Print/Online

General News Reporting (Large)

Winner: Slaughter in the Delta -- by Abbi Ross, University of Arkansas

Feature Writing (Large)

Winner: Out of hiding, into the Bible Belt -- by Kari Adams, University of Arkansas

Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper (Large)

Winner: Arkansas Traveler -- by staff, University of Arkansas

Best Student Magazine

Winner: Hill Magazine -- by staff, University of Arkansas

Data Visualization

Finalist: Waste, human trafficking in Arkansas -- by Lilli Martin, University of Arkansas

Audio

Radio News Reporting

Winner: For a better life -- by Wendy Echeverria, University of Arkansas

All Platforms

Collaborative Journalism

Winner: Covid reportage in Arkansas -- by Mary Hennigan, Abby Zimmardi and Rachell Sanchez-Smith, University of Arkansas

Finalist: Printing hate -- by Mary Hennigan, University of Arkansas

Arts/Fashion Journalism

Winner: Fashion reporting -- by Lilli Martin, University of Arkansas

Food/Restaurant Journalism

Winner: Composting initiative at University cafeteria -- by Abby Davis, Lipscomb University

Springdale

Springdale Public Schools students demonstrated critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills March 15-17 at the National EAST Conference in Hot Springs.

About 200 students and 27 facilitators from Springdale Public Schools helped showcase over 150 student-driven community projects at the conference. EAST, which stands for Education Accelerated by Service and Technology, allows students to complete projects that benefit their community by using technologically advanced tools, such as cameras, computers, computer-aided design and 3-D animation.

Each of the 26 Springdale Public Schools EAST programs that participated in the conference setup trade show booths, made formal presentations to several review panels and were recognized for their achievements at the event.

Springdale EAST won two of the three EAST Cornerstone Awards for 2022. Lakeside Junior High School was recognized for their accomplishments in Project Sophistication and Innovation, and J. O. Kelly Middle School received the Student Growth and Engagement accolade.

Springdale EAST won five of the 16 competitions and had finalists in eight categories:

• EAST Project Competition Winner: Westwood Elementary School, "Luti Learns Her Friends" by Joshua Soliz, Lilly Rug, and Enrique Hernandez. Luti, a blind non-verbal kindergartener, is learning how to manage a new place and build relationships with teachers, therapists and aids while learning the beginnings of Braille. When Luti meets a teacher, therapist or aid, she reaches for their lanyard. The first solution was to 3-D print a tile with a raised shape that represented the person Luti was meeting. This tile is worn on a person's lanyard so Luti can identify the individual independently.

• 3-D Print it Up Competition Winner: Westwood Elementary School, "Luti's Learning Board" by Lilly Rugg, Joshua Soliz and Enrique Hernandez. The second solution to helping Luti navigate new relationships was to have a shape assignment added to a learning board in Braille. The first letter of a teacher's name was embedded into the learning board as Braille to allow Luti to match the Braille letter to the individual.

• Intentionally Inventive Marketing Competition Winner: Hunt Elementary School, "Go for the Gold Hunt Cafeteria" by Jenna Kate Ross, Baylie Nickerson and Cadence Chambers. This project involved rebranding the Hunt Elementary School cafeteria, including the creation of a new logo.

• Multimedia Competition Winner: Parson Hills Elementary School, "Cultural Cuisine" by Patrecia Tartios, Connor Garcia and Melanie Gonzalez. "Cultural Cuisine" is a cooking show featuring culturally inspired recipes and a cookbook that includes recipes from around the world.

• Perfect Pitch Winner: Gene George Elementary School, "Play with Me" by Levi Newman and Sophia Naish. Students are working to increase inclusion on the playground through a parallel play kit that includes sensory items and activities. All means all, even on the playground.

The Judge's Choice Award recognized 25 programs out of more than 200 for exceptional performance during the program's booth pitch. Hunt Elementary School, Har-Ber High School, Monitor Elementary School, George Elementary School, Sonora Middle School, Harp Elementary School and T.G. Smith Elementary School were among those recognized with the award.

More than 3,500 students, teachers, parents and community and business leaders attend the national EAST Conference annually, EAST's largest event of the year.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.