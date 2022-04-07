Second suspect in man’s death has turned himself in

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A suspect in the death of a 53-year-old man has turned himself in to authorities.

Darquales McHenry, 33, has been booked into the Bi-State jail, said Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

Johnny Robinson was found unresponsive on his couch at his home March 22 in the 500 block of Melton Street.

Cedric Ballard, 52, has also been arrested on a murder charge in connection with Robinson's death and is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail.

Robinson was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, where he died the next day. Due to the apparent nature of his injuries, police investigated the case as a suspicious death and sent Robinson's body to Dallas for an autopsy. Detectives learned that he died because of injuries sustained during an assault.

As the investigation progressed, it was determined that Ballard and McHenry allegedly conspired to attack Robinson over some type of disagreement that they had with him.