Soup Sunday returns, with new venue, wider scope





The name and the semi-post-pandemic location have changed, but not the activity: Sample soup and other offerings from more than two dozen restaurants and food merchants at Central Arkansas Soup Sunday, 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Venue at Westwind, 7318 Westwind Drive, Maumelle.

The event, a benefit for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, also features kids activities and silent auction.

Patrons can sip soup on the premises or get takeout. Tickets are $35, $10 for youngsters 5-17. Patron tickets, which include admission, soup and two beer and wine tickets, are $60. Visit bit.ly/34GDvvh.

The organizers explain that "[w]e are renaming our event 'Central Arkansas Soup Sunday' to better reflect the scope of the range of participating restaurants" — this year, "we are adding a few participating restaurants from the north side of the river," including a couple from Conway.

Muffin tins are an easy way to carry several Soup Sunday samples back to a table at one go. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Root Cafe and Mockingbird Bar & Tacos are this year's "featured chef/restaurants." Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, Ben E. Keith, Black Angus, Boulevard Bread, Ciao Baci, Cantina Laredo, the Croissanterie, Dave's Place, the Faded Rose, Marketplace Grill Conway, Potbelly, Sauce(d) Bar & Oven, Stoby's, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe and Trio's are supplying soups, with desserts coming from Blue Bell Ice Cream, Cheesecake on Point!, Community Bakery, Dave's Place, Loblolly Creamery, Nothing Bundt Cake, Patticakes and Two Sisters Catering. Dempsey Bakery is providing gluten-free cracker bread, with "assorted crackers" from Wicked Mixes.

Northwest Arkansas eateries get their soups on at Northwest Arkansas Soup Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers. Visit one.bidpal.net/nwasoup2022.



