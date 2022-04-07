Sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville 6,

Rogers Heritage 0

Zac Sohosky threw a two-hitter through six innings while Tony Woodie and Stephon Gryskiewicz drove in two runs apiece as Bentonville completed a two-game sweep of Heritage at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Sohosky struck out 11 batters and walked two in a 91-pitch outing, and he also was able to strand a pair of War Eagles in scoring position. Ethan Arnold threw a hitless seventh to complete the shutout.

Bentonville (13-5, 3-3) snapped a scoreless deadlock in the fourth when N Oliver walked and scored on Woodie's one-out double. The Tigers erupted for five runs in the fifth, with two scoring on a single by Gryskiewicz and another one coming home on a Woodie single.

Rogers 10,

Bentonville West 5

JT Melson had two hits and drove in four runs to lead Rogers to a win over West during Wednesday's game at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

The Mounties (14-2, 6-0) never trailed after they scored four times in the second inning. Eli Marcotte had an RBI single and scored on a passed ball, while Melson added a two-run single.

Rogers then three in the fourth and a solo tally in the fifth, with Melson added a two-run single, for an 8-0 lead before West (11-7, 3-3) could get on the scoreboard. The Mounties then added solo tallies in the final two innings.

Ty Anderson, who picked up the save for Rogers in Tuesday's game, threw four shutout innings before the Wolverines scored four runs in the fifth. Josh Wacaser had a two-run double and scored on Alex Downing's single.

Marcotte finished with two hits and two RBIs as Rogers maintains its top spot in the league standings.

Fayetteville 16,

FS Southside 9

Jaison DeLamar's two-run home run gave Fayetteville the lead for good as the Bulldogs scored 12 unanswered runs and completed a sweep of Southside at Fort Smith.

DeLamar's fifth-inning blast gave Fayetteville (8-9, 2-4) a 6-5 lead, and Keaton Ford's grand slam capped a six-run sixth before the Bulldogs added four in the seventh for a 16-5 cushion. Southside (12-6, 2-4) then scored four in the bottom of the seventh.

Jake Pannell and Landon Schafer each had three hits for Fayetteville, which finished with 16 hits, while Ford had four RBIs and DeLamar added three more. Zeb Allen had two hits and drove in four runs for the Mavericks, while Braxton Waller, Duncan Cravens and Jackson Pruitt had two hits apiece.

Greenwood 10-4, Vilonia 2-2

Dawson Holt's fifth-inning sacrifice fly drove in Bryce Morgan with the go-ahead run, and Greenwood went on to win the first game of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Vilonia.

The Bulldogs (6-10) trailed 2-1 after four innings, but Braden Skaggs was hit by a pitch to start the inning before Morgan walked. Skaggs raced home when Grant Karnes' fly ball was misplayed, then Holt drove in Morgan with his fly ball for a 3-2 Greenwood lead.

The Bulldogs then blew the game open with three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Harrison Adams had a two-run single in the sixth, while Morgan added a two-run single in the seventh.

Austin Mitchell picked up the complete-game victory as he allowed four hits and struck out 11 in a 99-pitch outing.

Greenwood then completed the sweep as Karnes' fifth-inning home run broke a 2-2 deadlock. Morgan then added an insurance run as he raced home while Holt was caught on the basepaths.

Karnes also pitched the final three innings of the second game and picked up the save as Brady Pettigrew earned the win with his four innings of work.

Farmington 6, Gentry 5

Case Enderland's sixth-inning single and a two-base error allowed Farmington to take the lead as the Cardinals held off Gentry for a 4A-1 Conference win at Gentry.

Luke Elsik and Lawson DeVault each had a two-out single in the sixth before Enderland hit a single to right, which would have loaded the bases. The ball, however, was misplayed and allowed the two runs to score.

The Gentry error allowed Myles Harvey to pick up the win after five innings of work on the mound, while Weston Sills pitched the final two innings for the save. Enderland had two hits, including an RBI double, for the Cardinals (9-6-1) while Trey Hill belted a two-run home run.

Harrison 12, Gravette 6

Harrison compiled 11 runs over the first three innings and went on to defeat Gravette in a 4A-1 Conference game Tuesday at Harrison.

The Goblins scored three runs in the first inning, then added four in the second and four more in the third for an early 11-1 lead. Gravette (5-8) avoided a 10-run rule by scoring five runs in the fifth.

Holden Beta had three of the Lions' nine hits, while Justin Trucks had two hits and Noah Tawney drove in a team-high four runs.

PREP SOFTBALL

Lincoln 19-15, West Fork 0-0

The Lady Wolves completed a doubleheader sweep with a pair of shutouts against West Fork on Tuesday.

In the opener, Lincoln (17-4, 8-0) claimed a 19-0 win. Brinkley Moreton did not allow a hit in 3 innings and struck out 8. Ryleigh Landrum and Zelia Pomeroy each had 2 hits.

Lincoln won the second game 15-0 behind Landrum, who went 3-for-3 and drove in 5 runs. Saylor Stidham drove in 4 runs.

Greenwood 3-7, Vilonia 5-5

The Lady Bulldogs earned a split in Tuesday's 5A-West doubleheader.

In the opener Vilonia claimed a 5-3 win as Lila Toll homered.

Macey Cutsinger, Charlize Taylor and Paige Pugh all had 2 hits and Taylor drove in 3 runs.

In the second game Greenwood prevailed 7-5, using a 4-run sixth inning as the difference.

Pugh homered and drove in 2 runs and Tori Howard added a three-run double.

Prairie Grove 6, Gentry 0

Chloe Hillian allowed just 4 hits and struck out 9 in a shutout win Monday.

Elizabeth Stoufer was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Autumn Spatz was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Kyleigh Wheaton had a double for the Lady Pioneers.

Valley Springs 6-11, Elkins 0-1

The Lady Tigers rolled to a doubleheader sweep Tuesday in 3A-1 Conference action.

Valley Springs won the opener 6-0 as Stevie Jennings allowed just 3 hits and struck out 4.

Jennings also did damage at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs. Aidan Gorton homered and drove in 2 runs.

In the second game Valley Springs rolled to an 11-1 win. Rylie Yarborough was 3-for-3 for the Lady Tigers and Landrey King drove in 3 runs. Jennings had 2 hits and 2 RBIs.

PREP SOCCER

BOYS

Fayetteville 2, Springdale 1

Skyler Marley and Chrispe Mumbere scored goals in the final 30 minutes to rally Fayetteville past Springdale.

Springdale led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Jose Damian. Marley tied the game on a penalty kick before Mumbere put Fayetteville (9-3-1, 5-0 6A-West) ahead 2-1 with a goal on a long through ball from Diego Gonzales.

Springdale Har-Ber 6,

Fs Southside 0

Henry Gomez and Yahir Perez each scored two goals to lead Har-Ber past Fort Smith Southside.

Christian Ramirez and Carlos Gonzalez also scored goals for the Wildcats.

Fs Northside 3,

North Little Rock 1

Northside used a pair of second-half goals to pull away and maintain second place in the 6A-Central standings with a home win Tuesday at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

The Grizzlies broke through in the first half with a score from Cesar Olvera just 10 minutes into match.

Northside (3-2-1, 3-1-1) didn't find the back of the net after that until the second half, and it didn't take long to add to the lead. The Grizzlies scored twice in less than eight minutes after the break. Christian Franco and Cesar Perez provided the goals.

North Little Rock (2-5-1, 0-4-1) avoided the shut out with a second-half goal from Abraham Bravo, which cut the Northside lead to 3-1 with about 11 minutes left.

The game was chippy with several cards being issued to both teams. North Little Rock played most of the game down a man after being shown a red card with about 30 minutes left in the first half.