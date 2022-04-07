Springdale planners nix plans for subdivision of recycled homes

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission rejected 7-2 a subdivision with a concept unique to Springdale during its meeting Tuesday night.

The developers of Hawksview Subdivision on East Brown Road in the far northwest corner of Springdale would have moved older homes to the site and renovated them, explained David Gilbert, an engineer with Plymouth Engineering in Lowell. Scout Enterprises is the developer, with Cammie Scott listed as the manager.

Neighboring property owners brought concerns about drainage, the ecosystem and appropriateness of the development.

Planning Commission members Ben Peters and Dale Tyler voted in favor of the rezoning. Mark Cloud, Gary Compton, James David, Roy Covert, Shannon Mueller, Payton Parker and Howard Austin voted against the development.

Mueller said after the meeting she voted against the project because she was worried about the zoning and the drainage.

David said he didn't think it was the right time for this concept in Springdale.

The developers requested a rezoning from an agricultural zone to a planned-use development.

The planned-use development zoning allows flexibility in building, with lot sizes, density, distance from the street and more determined by the development plan rather than city requirements, explained Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department. The city must approve the plan and any future changes, she said.

Christie said she and her staff recommended the development plan because of its unique character.

Neighboring property owner Todd Stephens said he thinks the development plan rather than traditional zoning was "creative maneuverings." He said the plan would allow the developer to skirt regulations.

The developer may appeal the commission's decision to the City Council, Christie said.

"We are building eight, single-family homes on 10 acres," Gilbert said when he introduced the development.

The developer will move homes to the site and renovate them inside and out, he said.

He said all homes would be placed on new foundations, and the homes would be brought up to current codes.

Christie said once a home is brought to the site, it must be stabilized within 90 days and remodeled in 12 months.

"Houses are torn down all the time to make way for commercial development," Gilbert said. "All the materials go into a Dumpster."

Stephens, who lives on Paradise Place, north of Brown Road, questioned the appropriateness of the development among current homes in an area with an average of 2,400 square feet and 5 acres. He said he represented 24 neighbors.

"We're not trying to match what's there," Gilbert said. "Call it a transition zone."

He noted residents of the area operate a plumbing business and a window supply business from their properties.

"And there are a lot of gravel drives in the area," he added.