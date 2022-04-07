State teams on display in Fayetteville

At a glance

John McDonnell Invitational

WHEN Today and Friday. The men’s and women’s hammer will be held today starting at 3 p.m. All other events will be Friday, with field events starting at 9:45 a.m. and running events at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE John McDonnell Field, Fayetteville

WHO The field includes Arkansas, Arkansas State, UALR, UCA, UAPB, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, BYU, Drake, Tulsa, Wichita State, SIU-Edwardsville, South Dakota State, Pittsburg (Kan.) State, Iowa Central Community College and Lindenwood (Mo.)

FAYETTEVILLE -- All five of Arkansas' NCAA Division I track and field programs will compete at the John McDonnell Invitational.

Joining the host University of Arkansas are Arkansas State University, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

"Financially I think it works to be a life-saver for many of these programs where they get to come to our facility, which is considered very, very elite, and our officials are definitely elite," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. " So they get a first-class opportunity for their athletes to compete in really good conditions, and it saves them a lot of money not having to travel outside of Arkansas."

Chris Bucknam, the Razorbacks' men's coach, said he's glad Arkansas is able to accommodate other in-state teams.

"It's great we're able to have the schools stay in the state," Bucknam said. "They bring good athletes and good coaches and good teams. We're glad to have them."

The meet begins today, when only the men's and women's hammer will be held at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

All other events will be held Friday, when field events start at 9:45 a.m. and running events at 3:30 p.m. The men's and women's 1,600-meter relays will cap the meet and start at 8:15 p.m.

Other teams scheduled to compete are Missouri, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, BYU, Tulsa, Wichita State, Drake, South Dakota State, Missouri State, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Pittsburg (Kan.) State, Iowa Central Community College and Lindenwood (Mo.).

The Arkansas women's team is ranked No. 5 in the coaches poll and the UA men are ranked No. 23.

The rankings are based on how many top 10 performers a team has so far this outdoor season, Harter said, and don't reflect the coaches' opinions.

"It's a power ranking, and we haven't shown all our power yet," Harter said. "I think we're capable of being ranked much higher, although there's not that much higher to go from No. 5.

"But I think we're even better than what we've shown thus far. A lot of our firepower has yet to be tested, and that'll happen in the next few weeks."

Bucknam said his team is still easing its way into the season.

"We're in that crawl, walk, run phase, and we're probably in the walk phase right now in regards to just looking at our whole team," Bucknam said. "So this is an important steppingstone for us are far as competing at our home track and getting some races in and getting our field event athletes going. We're working our way towards the SEC meet."

Both Arkansas teams ran several distance runners at the Stanford Invitational last week, so the McDonnell Invitational will feature sprinters and field event athletes.

It's the first of three home outdoor meets for the Razorbacks along with the Arkansas Twilight on May 6 and the NCAA West Preliminaries May 25-28.