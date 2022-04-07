State’s Financial Education Commission, Central Arkansas Library System partner to promote financial awareness

The Arkansas Financial Education Commission's first partnership to promote financial awareness will begin next week, commission Chairman and State Treasurer Dennis Milligan announced Wednesday.

In a partnership with the commission, the Central Arkansas Library System will host several webinars to provide free financial instruction to all Arkansans from experts across the country, Milligan said at a news conference at state Capitol attended by about 40 people.

Under Act 1025 of 2021, the nine-member Arkansas Financial Education Commission's purpose is to promote financial literacy education programs to all geographic areas and socioeconomic backgrounds and promote the importance of saving for education

According to the treasurer's office, the six-part series of webinars will start with a webinar about the basics of personal finance provided by Dr. Kris Bertelsen with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis-Little Rock Branch. The library system will host two series of three webinars, one series in the spring and one in the fall.

The webinars will be held on the following dates on the following topics:

• April 12: Personal Finance: The Basics of Budgeting and Planning.

• May 10: Avoiding Debt Traps with Educational Expenses.

• June 14: Avoiding Debt Traps with Medical Expenses.

• Sept. 13: Buying vs. Renting.

• Oct. 11: Avoiding Identity Theft; Staying Cyber Secure.

• Nov. 8: Planning for Retirement.

Sessions are free, but registration is required. Registration is available on the Treasury's website at www.artreasury.gov or the CALS website,www.cals.org.