LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tricentennial fest features Block, Shreve

The Rodney Block Collective, Randall Shreve and the DeVilles, Huckleberry Jam and the Philander Smith College Collegiate Choir and Creatives perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday at First Security Amphitheater in Riverfront Park in Little Rock as part of the city's La Petite Roche's Tricentennial celebration. Admission is free. (501) 590-7657.

◼️ Bob Dylan brings his "Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour" for a performance at 8 p.m. Monday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. The show will be Dylan's third concert at Robinson; the first two were in the mid-1990s. Tickets range from $59.50 to $129.50, available at ticketmaster.com or bobdylan.com.

◼️ Larkin Poe performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at University of Arkansas — Pulaski Tech Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock, in a concert that has been rescheduled several times during the pandemic. Tickets, $20-$65 (only single tickets remain) are available at uaptc.edu/charts or at (501) 812-2831.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs from 6-8 p.m. today at Hocott's Garden Center, 3612 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, (501) 663-8376.

◼️ Brian Nahlen & Nick Devlin perform from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Deshawn Washington performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ A John Prine tribute show features Ron Hughes of the Greasy Greens as host, plus Mandy McBryde & Amy Garland, Isaac Alexander, Annie Ford, Lee Cowan, Emily Fenton, Greg Spradlin, Joe Measle & RJ Looney, Victor Fleming, Chris DeClerk, Phillip Huddleston, Billy Jeter, Michael Hall, Steve Batchelor and Rick Holiman, performing at 7 p.m. today (the second anniversary of Prine's death from covid-19) $10; Ian Moore, along with opening act Adam Aguilar, performs at 9 p.m. Friday ($15); Jeremy Pinnell, along with opening act Annie Ford, performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($10); a celebration of the life of the late Michael Goodrich will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday (free); and Hans Condor, along with Jason Dea West, performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Tragikly White performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($10 advance, $12 day of show; standing room only) and Randall Shreve & The Devilles perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday (free) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Combat Valley, Mismanage, Morbid Visionz, Munkythumb, Second Life, Severe Headwound and The Weeping Gate perform at the 501 Headbangers Ball Showcase at 8 p.m. Friday ($17) and Lauren Alaina, along with opening act Spencer Crandall, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($20-$35) at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

◼️ Dalton Domino, along with opening act Jacob Stelly, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15 reserved; standing room $12 in advance, $15 at the door) and Huckleberry Jam performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday (free) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Phawl and 3dead idols perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) and Yuni Wa performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ The Chris Baker Band performs at 11 p.m. Friday and Psychedelic Velocity performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

◼️ A traditional Irish session will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsay performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Casey Penn performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ The Matt Schatz Jazz Collective performs at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, (501) 663-2287; therailyardlr.com.

◼️ Trey Johnson performs at 7 p.m. Friday and DudecalledRob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

◼️ Byron Hayes performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Rockey "Don" Jones performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and DJ Doug Kramer performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; Deshawn "Roosevelt" Harris performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; King Akeem performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday; DJ Story Karaoke performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday and Pamela Hopkins performs from 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Hudsy performs from 6-8 p.m. today; Spa City Legacy performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Rick Shaw performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Nichols & Dimes perform at 9 p.m. Friday and DJ/VJ G Force performs at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Jason Lee Hale & The Personal Space Invaders perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St., Little Rock, (501) 244-0542.

◼️ "And the Beat Don't Stop: 50 Years of Hip-Hop," a touring exhibit that will remain until July 1, opens with a party at 5 p.m. today at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 683-3593; arkansasheritage.com

◼️ Mulehead & Bluesboy Jag perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Rob Moore performs from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, (501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Chris DeClerk performs from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Dikki Du & the Zydeco Crew performs from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Argenta Dogtown Throwdown, 410 Main St., North Little Rock. Admission is free. (774) 482-0378; argentaarts.org.

◼️ The Eddie Haskell Project performs for a parking lot party at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 123 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, (501) 374-1004.

◼️ Missy Harris & the MissFits perform from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at The Filling Station NLR, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, (501) 246-9750.

JACKSONVILLE

Greg Collins and CrossRoads Reunion performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville, (501) 982-2900.

MAUMELLE

Steve Boyster performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

SHERWOOD

The Low Road (a "Mad Max"-theme evening) will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BATESVILLE

Brick Fields performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Fox Creek BBQ, 129 Lawrence St., Batesville, (870) 698-0034; foxcreekbbq.com.

BENTON

Randall Shreve performs from 6-9 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

Steve Boyster performs at 6 p.m. today at Fire & Stone, 2542 W. Main St., Cabot, (501) 843-3337.

CAMDEN

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Heather Linn performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Eureka Strings performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Tooter & Payton performs from 6-8 p.m. today; Whiskey Halo performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Egotrip performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Nathan Crouch & Matt Pierce perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Darrren Barry performs at 9 p.m. Friday and No Deal performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Pachuquismo, a nine-woman jazz show, performs at 7:30 p.m. today at Reynolds Performance Hall, 223 Beatrice Powell St., Conway. Admission ranges from $5 to $15. (501) 450-3265; uca.edu/publicappearances.

EL DORADO

Sean Harrison performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Nick Brumley and Presley Haile perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Hooten Hallers matinee show will be held at 6 p.m. today (free); Ultra Suede performs at 6 p.m. Friday ($8); Randall Shreve & The Devilles Rock & Roll Circus performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($15); Hayes Carll, with opening act Caleb Caudle, performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($20 advance, $22 at the door) and MK Ultra performs at 7 p.m. Sunday ($12) at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800; georgesmajesticlounge.com

◼️ Tower of Power performs at 7 p.m. Saturday ($38) at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

FORT SMITH

Frank Foster, (whose show was originally scheduled for Feb. 18) along with Crawford & Power, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($20-$27.50; price rises $5 on the day of show) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-6186; templelive.com.

◼️ Cody Hibbard, along with opening act Hayefield, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($12-$15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HELENA-WEST HELENA

The Weight Band, The Cate Brothers Band, Arkansas Bros, Bailey Hefley, The Live Wire Band, Mother Hubbard & The Regulators, Rodge Arnold, the Duane Stevens Band and Fonky Donkey perform in "A Tribute to Levon Helm (featuring members of The Band and The Levon Helm Band at the second annual Delta Roots Music Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the town's main stage, 116 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. Tickets are $25; free to children 12 and younger. (870) 572-5223; eventbrite.com.

HOT SPRINGS

A bluegrass jam will be held at 4 p.m. today in the auditorium of the Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Bluegrass music fans are invited to bring their musical instruments. (501) 623-4161; gclibrary.com

◼️ John Calvin Brewer perform at 5:30 p.m. today at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; The Swade Diablos perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and Roots to Branches perform from 5-9 p.m. Sunday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Amie Bishop performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Chris Johns with Porter Crews performs at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Rolando's, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 318-6054.

◼️ Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 East Grand Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-5455; boogiesbar.com.

◼️ Amber Violet performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Lance Daniels performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; The GMG Band performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and Fonky Donkey performs from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

◼️ Marcus Sugg performs for a block party from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at 20 Matamoroe Way, Hot Springs Village, (501) 952-3074.

JONESBORO

Saxophonist Aisha Dubose performs from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at JW's Grill and Cigar Lounge, 2213 S. Caraway Road, Jonesboro. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; $125 for a VIP table; soultryjazzsundays.ticketleap.com. (870) 206-7694; jwsbarandgrill.com.

MAGNOLIA

Nick Brumley and Presley Haile perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Sean Harrison performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Townsend performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Point Remove Brewing, 102 S. Crestliner St., Morrilton, (501) 477-4080.

◼️ Jason Campbell & Dem Boyz perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Midnight Express performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1421 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton, (501) 354-8937.

TICKETS

Halsey performs, along with beabadoobee and PinkPantheress, at 7:30 p.m. May 25 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and tickets, $35-$129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices.

Santana performs at 7 p.m. July 12 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $45 to $129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.