UAMS hires former state representative Davis as vice chancellor of institutional relations

Former state Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, has been tapped to serve as the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' vice chancellor of institutional relations, starting on or around May 1, UAMS announced on Wednesday.

Davis' salary will be $232,900 a year, UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

He fills the vacancy created by the departure of Maurice Rigsby, who left UAMS in January for the private sector, Taylor said. Rigsby was paid a salary of $208,085 a year at UAMS. Michael Manley, the chancellor's chief of staff, has been serving as interim vice chancellor for institutional relations.

Davis was hired for the post after 22 people applied for the job and a dozen applicants were interviewed, Taylor said.

"I am thrilled that Andy is joining us at UAMS," UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said in a news release

"His knowledge of state government and his years of service in the state Legislature paired with his commitment to improving the health of Arkansans make him the perfect candidate for this role," Patterson added.

No current state lawmakers were among the applicants for the job or among those interviewed, Taylor said. During the past month, some insiders at the state Capitol have privately questioned whether an existing lawmaker or two applied or interviewed for the UAMS job.

Davis served in the state House of Representatives from 2013 through 2021.

In 2019, he sponsored Act 910 to implement Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to reorganize 42 state agencies into 15 state departments and Act 580 to help raise some state revenue to help UAMS obtain designation as a National Cancer Institute.

In August 2019, Davis announced he wouldn't seek re-election in the 2020 election. At that time, he said it had been increasingly difficult to split his time between the Legislature and his job as an engineer in which he was a manufacturer's representative.

In March 2018, state Rep. Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, defeated Davis 57-41 in a House election to become House speaker-designate. Shepherd has served as House speaker since June 2018. In June 2018, House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, resigned to become UCA's director of governmental relations and external affairs at a starting salary of $130,000.

Davis will join UAMS from Periscope Holdings, where he serves as general manager of ARBuy, the new eProcurement system for the state of Arkansas, UAMS said in its news release.

He has worked for Periscope Holdings since 2021, according to his resume. He also has worked as a legislative redistricting consultant for Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in 2021, and his contract with the attorney general's office ended Feb. 28, Rutledge spokeswoman Amanda Priest said Wednesday.

Davis founded New Water Systems in 2003 and sold the company in April 2020, according to his resume. He was a professional engineer for Jack Tyler Engineering from 2020 to 2021.

He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas. He is married to Haley Davis, and the couple have three children.

In a letter that accompanied his application for the UAMS job, Davis wrote that "My experience in public service as a state representative has given me a passion for serving Arkansas.

"The mission of UAMS and the role and responsibilities of this position align with my passion, as well as my professional experience," he wrote. "It is not often one comes across such an opportunity."

Davis said that "I understand that it is incumbent on institutions like UAMS, as the experts in the state, to educate policy makers and work with them to advance your mission and improve the lives of Arkansans.

"I look forward to the opportunity to become a member of the University of Arkansas System and UAMS, and I can assure you that I will work diligently with elected officials and others in our state and federal government ranks to help Arkansans experience healthier living," he wrote.

Taylor confirmed Wednesday that Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Advocacy Buckley O'Mell and Arkansas Tech University Director of Government Relations Ashley Golleher were the other finalists for the vice chancellor for institutional relations job.

According to UAMS' records obtained under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, other applicants for the vice chancellor job included:

• State Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher and state Department of Inspector General Secretary Elizabeth Smith. Gov. Hutchinson appointed Fecher and Smith to their posts. Hutchinson's eight years as governor will end in January of 2023.

• Attorney General Chief of Staff Brian Bowen and Senior Assistant Attorney General Kat Hodge. Bowen and Hodge work for Rutledge, whose eight years as attorney general will end in January 2023. Rutledge is one of six Republican candidates running for lieutenant governor in the primary election.

• Former state Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, who served in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021. Douglas has served as the director of the meat inspection program at the state Department of Agriculture since 2021, according to his resume.

• UAMS Institutional Relations Liaison Michael Keck and UAMS Director of External and Governmental Affairs Van Marq Golden.

"They are both valued members of the UAMS team who work with federal, state and municipal leadership under the direction of the vice chancellor," Taylor said Wednesday.

She said UAMS' institutional relations staff consists of the vice chancellor, Keck, Golden and Angie Clingmon-Reed, who is the institutional relations associate.

"The vice chancellor for institutional relations is a higher education position and not a registered lobbyist," Taylor said. "None of the staff in the office of institutional relations are lobbyists."

Davis listed state Sen. Jim Hendren, an independent from Sulphur Springs, as a reference in his application for the UAMS job. Hutchinson is Hendren's uncle.

Hendren said Wednesday that he has a lot of respect for Davis, who is well-liked among lawmakers and will be effective in his new job.