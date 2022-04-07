Upgrading handguns

Handgun owners love to upgrade their pistols with aftermarket triggers, barrels and reflective sights.

Red dot optics constantly improve and evolve, which translates to steady business and sustained consumer interest for outlets like Don's Weaponry in Rose City, Fort Thompson Sporting Goods of Sherwood, Arego's in Hot Springs and some large national retailers like Bass Pro Shops and Academy Sports and Outdoos.

Josh Hunter, a handgun sales specialist for Fort Thompson Sporting Goods, said that customers often choose a product before fully exploring their options. Instead, customers should research the sight that best suits their physical attributes or limitations, Hunter said.

"Everybody's eyes are a little different," Hunter said. "A lot of people come in with their minds set on a Leupold Delta Point, a Sig Romeo or whatever, but when they pick it up and look at it, its really not a good match for their eyes."

Astigmatism is a major issue for anybody considering a red dot, said Hunter, who suffers from intense astigmatism.

"What works best for me are the Trijicon dual illuminated sights," said Hunter, who mounts a Trijicon RMR 12.9 to his Shadow Systems MR920. "They work really well for a lot of people that have astigmatism."

Trijicon, Holosun, Leupold Delta Point, Vortex Venom and Burris FastFire are the top selling sights in Central Arkansas, Hunter said.

A large red dot reticle turned out to be a practical solution for Hunter's astigmatism.

"If I shoot my irons with both eyes open, I've got two rear sights, two front sights and one target," said Hunter, who shoots competitively. "Well, now all of sudden I've got one red dot and one target. It made me faster, more confident and tremendously more accurate."

Before installing a red dot, Hunter said, a customer should master the intended firearm. It takes about 400-500 rounds for a user to establish the grip for a firearm and to instinctively develop instant iron sight alignment.

"When you present that firearm, if you're not looking straight down those sights, you're going to be hunting for those red dotsunter," Hunter said.

"If you don't have to do any movement in your grip at all to see straight down your irons to the target, then it's a great time to add a red dot."

Buyers should also be aware of a red dot's shortcomings, the most significant being battery life.

"When you go to red dot, you're talking about an LED. You're talking about a battery that determines whether or not you're going be able to hit your intended target," Hunter said. "That's a very big thing. That's one reason why I gravitate toward dual illuminated systems. It's also why I strongly encourage people to set up a system that allows them to co-witness their iron sights. That gives you a fall-back option."

Co-witness capability also compensates for a red dot's tendency toward dimness if you are in the dark pointing your sight toward bright light.

TRIGGER WORDS

Handgunners around the country often upgrade their triggers with aftermarket brands. This is especially true for Glock owners, who like the guns for their combination of value and economy. The Springfield XD, Glock 19 and Sig P365 are consistently among the bestselling models.

Glock's popularity is largely due to the ease of accessorizing, enabled by a vast selection of aftermarket triggers and barrels. It is to the do-it-yourself handgun community that the Ruger 10/22 is to the DIY rifle community. For aftermarket accessories like triggers, barrels visual accessories, the greatest selection serves Glock.

People like to customize Glock because it's so easy to do. A Glock 19 only has thirty-four parts. Assembly and disassembly involves only three pins.

Glock owners are especially fond of installing threaded aftermarket barrels. They might not ever buy a suppressor, but they like having the ability to do so. The sweet spot for aftermarket barrels is from $220-$300, but only if it's threaded.