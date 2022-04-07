Vanover to leave Arkansas basketball program

FAYETTEVILLE -- After three seasons at the University of Arkansas, Connor Vanover is looking to join a new basketball program.

Vanover, a 7-3 forward from Little Rock who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The news is no surprise considering Vanover's playing time decreased significantly this season from last season.

Vanover didn't play in the final 19 games. He played in 15 of the first 18 games, including 10 starts, and averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 7.7 minutes.

After Vanover transferred to Arkansas from California and redshirted, last season he played in 29 games with 27 starts and averaged 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocked shots and 16.7 minutes.

The highlight for Vanover this season was in the second game when he had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 2 assists in 17 minutes in Arkansas' 86-69 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Last season, Vanover had 23 points against Mississippi Valley State and 17 at Auburn, 13 against Mississippi State and 12 at Kentucky and Missouri. He had six blocked shots against North Texas.

"Connor helped us win a lot of games," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "He always had a great attitude and was a pleasure to be around and coach every day.

"We look forward to watching him wherever he chooses to go this upcoming year. He's loved by his coaches, loved by his teammates."

Vanover remained enthusiastic on the bench, cheering on his teammates as the Razorbacks advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped me along my journey, my family, my friends, coaches and teammates," Vanover said in a Twitter post. "I also want to thank the fans for making my three years here an unforgettable experience.

"Growing up in Arkansas, it was always a dream to play in a Razorback uniform, and I will never forget the amazing memories we made these past few years."

Vanover averaged 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots as a freshman at California. He's the third Arkansas player to enter the portal since the season ended along with Khalen Robinson and Chance Moore.