Warren school fire’s cause probed





The March 30 fire at the Warren High School gymnasium is under investigation, and plans are being made to finish the eight weeks left in the school year, according to Warren Superintendent Bryan Cornish.

"The fire at the Warren High School possibly originated at a thermostat in the high school gymnasium," Cornish said in a news release Tuesday. "It is still under investigation and we are awaiting more in-depth conclusions from the investigators."

Warren Fire Chief Chuck Moore believes the fire started accidentally.

"We know how the fire began, and it was 100% accidental," Moore said. "We are waiting on the insurance folks to verify our findings. A large-loss adjuster has just been assigned to the case."

It is expected that the insurance company will verify the discovery made from a security camera video that captured the start of the blaze.

State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw serves on a Bradley County rural fire department that responded to the incident alongside the Warren department and other mutual aid departments in the surrounding area.

"I helped fight the fire but haven't been back inside the building since that night," Wardlaw said. "From the looks of it, the north end of the structure (gymnasium) will probably be a total loss. The balance of the building (the cafeteria) suffered mainly smoke and water damage."

"The adjoining band room was hardly hurt. It looks like a room stuck in a disaster that was untouched by the disaster," Wardlaw said.

Owing largely to the fact that there was extensive sound-deadening insulation surrounding the band room, in addition to a firewall separating the gym from the cafeteria/band room area, smoke and fire were impeded from spreading into that portion of the structure.

There is also a split-level, step down from the cafeteria to the gym that deterred water from flowing into the less damaged area.

"We were blessed no one was injured in the Wednesday night fire," Cornish said. "We are very grateful to our first responders. They were able to contain the fire to the northern part of the building where there is extensive damage."

"We also wish to express our thanks for the outpouring of support from ours and surrounding communities. In addition, I'd like to thank the Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner (Johnny) Key and his entire staff. They have proven very supportive of the Warren School District at this time."

CLASS SESSIONS

The superintendent said it's time to move forward with short- and long-term plans.

"Our short-term path is to complete the eight weeks of this remaining school year. Hopefully, the faculty can provide some sense of normalcy to our students," he said.

Grades affected by the fire are 9-12, for a total of more than 400 pupils. Displaced students will relocate to on-site classes at various places around the campus. These include the middle school, the SEACBEC (Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center) building, the fieldhouse and two portable buildings next to the central office.

"We ask our parents to be as patient as possible as we work through this trying time," Cornish said.

"Juniors and seniors are on campus today (Wednesday) while they will pivot to AMI (alternate methods of instruction) Thursday, when ninth and 10th graders will be on campus. As of Friday, the entire student body will be back on campus. We will modify and adjust accordingly as needed come Monday."

In regard to the future of the school structure affected by the fire, Cornish couldn't give an estimate.

"I've been fortunate never to have dealt with a fire loss before now, so I can't speculate if the building is a total loss or not," he said.

The current Warren High School was built in 1976.





With the odor of smoke still wafting on the air, 11th and 12th grade students adjourn from an assembly Wednesday in the campus cultural center. Superintendent Bryan Cornish conducted the meeting to inform students of faculty plans to complete the remaining eight weeks of the school term. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)





