Watson Chapel fetes top 9th-, 10th-graders

A ceremony honoring the top 20 students each in grades 9-10 of the Watson Chapel School District was held Tuesday night inside the STEM conference center at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Graduate Studies Interim Dean David Fernandez presided over the ceremony, with remarks made by Enrollment Management and Student Services Vice Chancellor Braque Talley, Business and Management Interim Dean Lawrence Awopetu, Industrial Technology, Management and Applied Engineering Department Chair Charles Colen, Student Affairs Vice Chancellor Elbert Bennett, Watson Chapel Superintendent Andrew Curry and UAPB Provost and Academic Affairs Vice Chancellor Robert Z. Carr Jr. Watson Chapel High Principal Henry Webb delivered the prayer.

A similar event will be held tonight for the top 20 each in grades 11-12.

Automotive services class tours dealership

The automotive services technology program at Watson Chapel High School has created a special business partnership with Trotter Ford in Pine Bluff.

Jesse Toston, the automotive services instructor, and Carl Whimper, the school's career coach, recently coordinated a field trip and tour of the car dealership for 10 students. As a result of the tour, six students were selected to be interviewed for internships and summer employment during April.

The students scheduled for interviews are Raoof Abdulla, Nicholas Brewer, Ja'Moni Honorable (all sophomores); Ne'tredyan Christopher, Bryce Thomas and Brayden Thomas (all juniors).

Trotter Ford, which donated a vehicle three years ago to the school's program for experimental purposes, has hired WCHS students from the program over the past two to three years, according to Curry.

Students show interest in PB fire department

Several WCHS students expressed an interest in job opportunities with the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department during the school's first-ever Career Fair on March 31 in the Leslie Byrd Henderson Gymnasium.

One of several requirements for being hired is that a student must be 18 years old, according to Lt. Larry Murray of the fire department. In addition, a student must be a high school graduate or have a GED equivalent, and possess a valid driver's license.

Murray said that he passed out 18 applications to students who inquired about the fire department during the Career Fair. He also said that Arvionna Hollins, a senior, expressed a strong interest in becoming a firefighter.