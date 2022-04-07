Authorities investigate death of woman in Marianna as homicide

State police are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead inside her Marianna home late Wednesday night as a homicide.

Latisha McKenzie, 46, of 642 Meadowbrook Way was discovered dead by Marianna police officers who were conducting a welfare check at the residence at about 5:50 p.m., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Special agents with the state police criminal investigation division found evidence that led them to believe McKenzie was murdered and that her body had been moved to a hallway bathroom, the release states.

Authorities said agents were continuing their investigation in Lee County on Thursday and were searching for a person of interest who may prove to be a suspect in the homicide.