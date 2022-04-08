3-year Trump case still on, says prosecutor

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday a criminal investigation into Former President Donald Trump and his business practices is continuing "without fear or favor" despite a recent shakeup in the probe's leadership.

In a public statement, Bragg denied that the three-year investigation was winding down or that a grand jury term expiring this month would impede his office's ability to bring charges.

Citing secrecy rules, the district attorney said he couldn't discuss details of the probe but pledged to publicly disclose findings when it's over.

"In recent weeks, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has been repeatedly asked whether our investigation concerning former President Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, and its leadership is continuing," Bragg wrote. "It is."

Bragg's statement proclaiming that the Trump investigation was still active marked his first public comment on the matter since the two men who had been leading it, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, resigned Feb. 23 in a dispute over the direction of the case.

Pomerantz, a former mafia prosecutor, wrote in a resignation letter that he believed Trump is "guilty of numerous felony violations" but that Bragg, who inherited the probe when he took office in January, had decided not to pursue charges.

Pomerantz said in the letter, published last month by The New York Times, that there was "evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt" of allegations he falsified financial statements to secure loans and burnish his image as a wealthy businessman.

"I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest," Pomerantz wrote.

Bragg's silence after the resignations and the March 23 publication of Pomerantz's letter gave rise to a narrative that the investigation was effectively dead.

After Pomerantz and Dunne left, Trump lawyer Robert Fischetti told reporters: "I'm a very happy man. In my opinion, this investigation is over."

Pomerantz and Dunne started on the probe under former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Pomerantz wrote that Vance had directed them to seek an indictment of Trump and other defendants "as soon as reasonably possible," but that Bragg reached a different conclusion after reviewing the evidence.

Vance and Bragg are Democrats. No ex-president has ever been charged with a crime.

In his statement Thursday, Bragg put Trump on notice that he isn't done while reassuring his own supporters, who backed him in part because he pledged to continue investigating the former Republican president

Bragg said that a team of "dedicated, experienced career prosecutors" is working on the investigation, led by his Investigation Division chief Susan Hoffinger and that they are "going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored."

"In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan D.A.'s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor," Bragg said.

So far, the three-year investigation has resulted only in tax fraud charges against Trump's company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg relating to lucrative fringe benefits such as rent, car payments and school tuition. They have pleaded not guilty.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.