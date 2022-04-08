All That Glitters Gathered At NWA Gem, Mineral, Jewelry Show

FAQ
NWA Gem, Mineral
And Jewelry Show
WHAT -- Returning after a two-year covid hiatus, the show will feature dealers with gems, minerals, fossils, slabs, cabochons, jewelry and all kinds of decorative objects made from fancy stones; wire and beaded jewelry demonstrations; cabochon making; a silent auction; and a new Kids' Corner, where children ages 6-16 can do a quick rock project.
WHEN -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
WHERE -- Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St.
COST -- $3 donation
INFO -- Email delanec3@earthlink.net or call 254-0894