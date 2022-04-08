Arizona St. forward next UA transfer

The Arkansas men's basketball program has landed its fourth transfer of the offseason with the addition of All Pac-12 forward Jalen Graham from Arizona State.

He had a prior relationship with Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman while he was coaching Nevada, along with UA assistant Gus Argenal.

"Coach Musselman and I was really close before I went to Arizona State. He was recruiting me at Nevada before he left," Graham said. "I felt like with the way Arkansas was this year and the last two years they were just missing a piece they needed, so I felt I could be that piece for them. I was excited to play on the SEC level, too, and prove myself."

Graham, 6-9, 220 pounds, averaged 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while starting in 22 of 29 games this season. He averaged playing 23.5 minutes per game and was voted second-team all-conference.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, which includes the extra year given to all players who played during the 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Knowing Musselman and Argenal gave the Hogs an advantage, Graham said.

"I felt like when we talked, we weren't new to each other," Graham said. "It was like, 'What's good? How you been?' So yeah, that for sure played a part."

Graham scored in double figures in 13 of his final 18 games this season and had a career-best 19 points in a loss to Southern Cal on Feb. 3. He shot 48.6% from the field and 52.8% from the free-throw line in his final season at Arizona State.

He mentioned other factors for his decision to transfer to Arkansas.

"Fast pace, how they play and being in the SEC," he said. "The players they're bringing in and just talking to Coach Muss."

He was an ESPN 4-star prospect, was ranked the No. 26 center in the nation and the No. 3 recruit in Arizona in the 2019 class out of Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.

Graham averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds during his three-year career with the Sun Devils.

Evan Miyakawa, who does advanced college basketball analytics, rates Arkansas' incoming transfer class No. 1 nationally.

With his pledge, Graham joins former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile and former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell as players who have committed to the Razorbacks since Arkansas was eliminated in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.