Arkansas film passes altered test

Back when I reviewed records regularly we applied what my wife, Karen, calls the "15-second test" to any over-the-transom recording that had found its way to us. Any unfamiliar artist who had arrived without portfolio had about 15 seconds to convince us to keep listening. If nothing jumped out, we'd move on to the next unfamiliar artist and give them their chance.

It wasn't fair, but it was necessary. Time and space may be infinite on a cosmic level, but not in the life of a newspaper writer.

I wasn't about to submit the new HBO Max documentary series "The Invisible Pilot" to the 15-second test. It's a film that's largely set and shot in Arkansas, and members of the Arkansas film community played important roles in bringing it to the screen. I probably should disclose that I've worked with one of the film's executive producers, Jon Crawford (or as he's billed on the series' IMDb page "Jonathan Bryant Crawford") on a project that hasn't quite come together yet. I've long admired the work of Gabe Mayhan, who is one of the series' cinematographers. Craig Hodges, an Arkansan who apparently started putting this story together more than a decade ago, is also credited as an executive producer.

If nothing else, the premiere of "The Invisible Pilot" -- the first episode was released Monday, the next one will be available next Monday -- is a newsworthy event. Even these days, when there are a lot of channels hungry for content, an Arkansas story told largely by Arkansans via a platform like HBO Max is something to which attention must be paid.

On the other hand, we've probably reached the point where we needn't lead cheers for any storyteller who has managed to get their story out. Just because Arkansans play a prominent role in a production doesn't mean that production is any good. Homerism and Babbitry are as bad as dismissing a project out of hand because it wasn't conceived, incubated and birthed in one of our coastal cultural capitals.

So maybe you understand why I gave "The Invisible Pilot" a version of the 15-second test.

Had it not passed, I probably would have just reported the facts about its arrival. But since it did, I think I have to be very careful in writing much about it. Not simply because it's unfair to review a play after the first act (I've only seen the first episode of "The Invisible Pilot," HBO Max ignored our requests to see the series in advance, probably because, even though the series is set in Arkansas and largely produced by Arkansas talent they still consider Arkansas too podunk to matter to their publicity strategies) but because there are so many flip turns and surprises in that first episode that I don't want to give anything away.

There's a major revelation around the 30-minute mark -- I don't think I can talk about anything after that. (If you have to know, there are plenty of other spoiler-clogged reviews out there.)

So I'll just say, this is a smartly edited, snappily paced doc that looks and feels like an Adam McKay production. (McKay, the former head writer of "Saturday Night Live" who evolved from making bro comedies with his then-friend Will Ferrell to directing a string of fact-adjacent features known for their winking, fourth-wall-breaking attitude, at some point took this project under his wing and is credited as another executive producer.

I go back and forth on McKay's work -- I admire some of the chances he takes and generally like the brio with which he attacks his subjects, but there are a lot of misses in there. I wasn't wild about "Vice," and I thought last year's "Don't Look Up" was too broad and on-the-nose for effective satire. I will admit to enjoying his current HBO Max series "Winning Time" immensely while loudly complaining about at least two or three choices made in each episode. (#notmyjerrywest)

Phil Lott and Ari Mark (a team known for the true crime series "Murder in the Heartland" and mythbusting science series "Could You Survive the Movies?") direct, though Hodges obviously conducted (and maybe shot) many of the early interviews.

While I've got the feeling the series could go in any number of directions, I'll just provide the setup. In 1977, a cropduster from Hazen named Gary Betzner apparently committed suicide by jumping off a bridge into the White River in the middle of stormy night. His wife was so undone that she spent time in a psychiatric hospital. Betzner also left behind three young children, Travis and Sara Lee and Polly, from his previous marriage.

Betzner cut a dashing figure around Hazen, apparently he was a one of the best pilots ever to go through the Navy's Top Gun training. He liked flying beneath bridges and cleaning the wheels of his cropduster by flying low over the river and dipping them in it. He also had legal problems -- he was looking at a possible 10-year sentence for cocaine possession in Miami and a similar charge in Arkansas.

Hodges was a childhood friend of Betzner's son Travis, and he seemed to have devoted most of his life to uncovering this fascinating and, at times, disturbing story that is, at the least, compelling television.

