Hot Springs, 1912: "21 baths — $10.00 including attendant" reads the back of this card of the Palace Bath House. "One of the largest and most complete Bath Houses in Hot Springs," "equipped with marble Vapor, German Needle and Shower Baths." The Palace was replaced by the Fordyce Bath House in 1914, which still stands as a museum today.

