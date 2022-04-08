Arkansas reports no new covid deaths, but active cases continue to rise

Arkansas reported no new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, though state officials also reported increases in new cases and active cases of the disease.

Friday was the fifth day this year on which the Arkansas Department of Health didn't report any new covid-19 deaths. On two of those days — Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 — the Health Department was switching to a new data system and didn't release new numbers.

The state's death toll, as tracked by the Health Department, remained Friday at 11,301, after rising by five on Thursday.

The state's total count of cases rose Friday by 110, which was larger by five than the increase on Thursday and by three than the one the previous Friday.

After falling slightly a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose slightly, to 81.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 13, to 1,035. It was the third consecutive daily increase in active cases after the number dipped below 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since May 2020.

Before this week, the total hadn't risen for two or more consecutive days since it peaked at an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

After falling the previous four days, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose Friday by three, to 98.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, however, fell by four, to 19, after not changing the previous day. It was the first day since April 16, 2021 in which fewer than 20 Arkansas covid patients were on ventilators.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care fell by six, to 29, the smallest number since at least May 2020. The number of those patients had risen for the previous two days.

Since the virus reached Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 833,595 cases. Of those, 821,023 are considered recovered.

