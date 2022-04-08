Arkansas Supreme Court denies UALR law professor’s appeal in Freedom of Information Act suit

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a lower court's decision not to choose a prevailing party in a settlement of a 2015 Freedom of Information lawsuit filed against UALR's Bowen School of Law.

Law school professor Robert Steinbuch filed suit against the law school in 2015.

The state Supreme Court determined the case involves two distinct appeals, according to the decision written by Associate Justice Courtney Rae Hudson.

One is an appeal related to Steinbuch's efforts to be declared a "prevailing party" in his Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the University of Arkansas, Hudson said in the decision. The second is Steinbuch's appeal of an order denying his motion to waive record fees and involves his dispute with Terry Hollingsworth, Pulaski County's circuit clerk and a third-party defendant.

Steinbuch, who is running against business development director Jon Wickliffe for the Republican nomination for the Arkansas House District 73 seat, argued the circuit court erred by denying his motion for determination of a prevailing party. Steinbuch said the court refused to address the question of whether he was a prevailing party, and contends the summary denial of his motion without a hearing and findings was an abuse of discretion.

University officials agreed that the state Supreme Court should review the circuit court's order under an abuse-of-discretion standard.

"An abuse discretion is a high threshold that does not simply require error in the circuit court's decision but requires that the circuit court act improvidently, thoughtlessly, or without due consideration," according to Thursday's decision.

The circuit court's order denying the motion for determination of a prevailing party contained alternate rulings, Hudson wrote in the decision. First, the circuit court concludes the motion was "improper and untimely." The circuit court also ruled that, if the motion had been timely, "the only factual determination the court would have made would have been that the plaintiff caused a massive waste of judicial time and taxpayer monies."

Steinbuch's appeal asserts that the circuit court erred by not convening a hearing and making detailed findings. He didn't challenge the circuit court's alternative ruling that the motion was improper and untimely.

The state Supreme Court said because the circuit court based its decision on independent and alternative grounds, which Steinbuch failed to challenge, it affirmed the lower court's ruling without addressing either.

Steinbuch's second appeal centered on the circuit court's order denying his motion for an order to waive record fees. Steinbuch argued he wasn't only seeking remand for a hearing, but that he also requested that the Arkansas Supreme Court reassign the case to a new judge, refund Steinbuch's costs, and refer the circuit judge to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission for "blatantly flouting" its mandate.

The last time the state Supreme Court heard the case, it directed the circuit court to join Hollingsworth as a party, conduct a hearing on the records fees issue, and enter an order that made specific findings as to whether Steinbuch was entitled to relief.

"In this instance, it is apparent from the record that proceedings are continuing in the circuit court," Hudson said in the decision. "... Thus, the order from which Steinbuch seeks to appeal is not a final, appealable order, and we must dismiss his appeal as to Hollingsworth. Because proceedings are ongoing below, the circuit court has at this time not failed to comply with our mandate. Therefore, we dismiss the appeal as to this point and do not address Steinbuch's request that this court reassign the case to a new judge, award him a refund of costs, or refer the circuit judge to the JDCC."

Steinbuch submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the University of Arkansas in Little Rock in 2015 for a spreadsheet that included the names, law school admission test scores, law school and undergraduate grade-point averages, race, sex, full- or part-time statuses, residencies, graduation months and bar passage information for every student covering a 10-year period.

Officials with the Bowen School of Law and the University of Arkansas said a release of unredacted documents would violate students' privacy rights and instead provided a redacted version of the spreadsheet Steinbuch had requested.

In turn, Steinbuch filed a complaint in the Pulaski County Circuit Court accusing the law school of violating the FOIA, court documents state. He went on to file six amended complaints that added other claims and defendants.

The circuit court dismissed the Freedom of Information Act claim with prejudice in 2018 because the parties had negotiated a settlement to that claim. It then dismissed Steinbuch's remaining claims with prejudice later that same year.

Steinbuch appealed the circuit court's dismissal of his action and returned to circuit court in 2019 to file a post-judgment motion, seeking the vacatur of the May 2018 order and a citation for contempt.

He requested the circuit court find, for the purpose of referral back to the Claims Commission, that the issues of "substantially prevailing" and "substantially justification" were resolved in his favor.

The university argued that the time to file a Rule 60 petition had expired, there was no fraud, and that Steinbuch did not "substantially prevail."

The circuit court denied "all parts" of Steinbuch's motion Feb. 18, 2020.

Steinbuch attempted to appeal and requested the circuit clerk prepare a record for appeal, court documents state. At that point, Steinbuch became involved in the dispute with Hollingsworth regarding the calculation of fees he owed for preparation of the record.

The state Supreme Court ruled Steinbuch's appeal of the circuit court's order Feb. 18, 2020, was untimely, and on Sept. 10, 2020, it denied his motion for a belated appeal and/or motion to determine that the notice of appeal was timely.

Steinbuch filed a motion April 18, 2021, in circuit court for a determination of prevailing party in which he sought a declaration that he was the "prevailing party" in his claim.

Steinbuch's dispute with Hollingsworth is essentially a separate action, the Supreme Court said.

The circuit court denied Steinbuch's motion for an order to waive record fees, which he appealed. The Supreme Court didn't decide the merits of that appeal, but on April 29, 2021, remanded it with instructions directing the circuit court to join Hollingsworth as an indispensable party, to conduct a hearing on Steinbuch's motion, and to enter an order containing findings of fact.

Steinbuch then filed a motion May 18, 2021, in circuit court to waive record fees. He served that motion on Hollingsworth on May 20, 2021.

Hollingsworth filed an answer and response motion June 17, 2021.

On June 21, 2021, the circuit court denied Steinbuch's motion to waive record fees. That is the order at issue in this appeal with respect to Steinbuch's claims against Hollingsworth.

"If Steinbuch has not already done so, he may rightly request a hearing date and an order with specific findings as this court has directed," Hudson said in Thursday's decision. "We note that Steinbuch is not without remedy if the circuit court fails to timely comply with our mandate. A write of mandamus will compel a court to act. However, we anticipate that the circuit court will have no difficulty in convening a hearing and entering an order with findings well before the end of this calendar year."