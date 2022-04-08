The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court’s ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here.The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov .

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 7, 2022 CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-271. Abraham Grant v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court.Appellant’s pro se motion for default judgment; motion for judgment on the pleadings. Affirmed; motions denied.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-21-262. Michael L. Boyd v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lee County Circuit Court.Affirmed.Webb, J., concurs without opinion.

CV-21-448. Funding Metrics, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, d/b/a Quick Fix Capital and Lendini; John Does 1–10; and John Does 11–20 v. Letha’s Pies, LLC, an Arkansas Limited Liability Company; Rhonda Glenn, an Individual; and Timothy Glenn, an Individual; on Behalf of Themselves and All Others Similarly Situated, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-21-458. Robert Steinbuch v. University of Arkansas a/k/a University of Arkansas Little Rock; the Trustees of the University of Arkansas; Michael Schwartz, in His Official and Personal Capacity; Theresa Beiner, in Her Official and Personal Capacity; JoAnn Maxey, in Her Official Capacity; John M.A. DiPippa, in His Official Capacity; and Velmer Burton, in His Official Capacity, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division.Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Special Justices D. Chris Gardner and Doug Schrantz join. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur. Wood and Wynne, JJ., not participating.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD CV-21-387. Joe E. Morgan v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE CV-21-390. Maurice Trammel v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK CV-21-272. Corey Johnson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.