ASU bowling team firmly in good hands with Kostick

JONESBORO -- It was fitting that Arkansas State University bowling Coach Justin Kostick picked up his 1,000th career win Feb. 17 at the Red Wolves' Mid-Winter Invitational.

In becoming the sixth coach in NCAA history to reach the plateau, Kostick, 41, reached another milestone in a 12-year career that is littered with accomplishments -- 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, two national semifinal trips, a runner-up finish in 2021 and 31 All-America honors for his players.

If not for fate in August 2009, all those accomplishments might've happened somewhere else. Or not at all.

"I was searching around [for jobs] ... and I clicked on Arkansas State first," Kostick recalled. "[Former Coach Chris James] had resigned that day, so I applied for the job the next day and I got it."

Yet in all that winning, Kostick teams have yet to capture an NCAA title. Last season was the closest yet for Kostick, as the Red Wolves lost 4-1 to his alma mater, Nebraska.

Former Nebraska bowling coach Bill Straub, who mentored Kostick during his playing days in the early 2000s with the Cornhuskers, believes his former protege thinks about winning a championship too much. With the Red Wolves' 2022 NCAA tournament run beginning today at the Midwest Regional in Lansing, Mich., ASU will have yet another shot at punctuating an impressive season and getting that title Kostick craves.

"I think I would appreciate [1,000 wins] more if I had won the last one on Saturday (the championship match) sometime," Kostick said. "I haven't done that yet, so I'm not trying to be negative by any means but ... I would much rather have the last one on April 16."

Kostick has been immersed in bowling since he was young. His grandfather and father owned the bowling center in Centralia, Wash. His stepfather, Hugh Miller, earned nearly $900,000 and won 14 Professional Bowlers Association titles over a 40-year career.

Kostick himself was twice a Washington State youth champion before competing in college. And when Nebraska's women's team went to the NCAA in 2003-04, Kostick took over as the Cornhusker men's bowler-coach.

He came back to coaching five years later, landing in Jonesboro.

There was little evidence at the time to suggest a sustained run of success was possible. He was 29 and had never recruited for his own program.

The roots of it were there, and former Nebraska teammate Doug Kuberski witnessed them up-close while first filling in for Kostick and then serving as his assistant in 2017-18.

"You can have all the science you want and know the physical game and bowling balls and lane play, which he checks all those boxes," Kuberski explained. "The underappreciated part of what makes Justin so great is that he just has a great feel for the game and a great feel for his players."

That sense isn't always obvious while watching Kostick in action. Rather than being up amongst his team, Kostick tends to stay back from the lanes, watching and simply indicating with hand signals.

It's one example of how Kostick differentiates himself from other coaches, even the one he played for.

Straub was a stickler for fundamentals, following in the mold of basketball coaching greats Bob Knight and John Wooden. Kostick views himself more like Dean Smith, working with bowlers' physical skillsets as they come while trying to help them modify their mental approach.

"It's kind of like Mr. Miyagi using wax on, wax off," Kostick said of the "Karate Kid" movies. "A lot of times, I'll be working on a girl's game and I'll have them do something [but] I'm not even telling them what I'm doing."

Kostick has primarily been responsible for building ASU's program. This winter, the Red Wolves moved into their new digs at The Social, a bar-restaurant in Jonesboro with four bowling lanes.

Not only does Kostick co-own The Social with three others, but he's responsible for oiling the lanes each morning.

Both Straub and Koberski are confident the payoff will come, although the latter would prefer it doesn't happen this year. Koberski, now the coach at Youngstown State, will face off with Kostick in the opening round of the double-elimination Lansing Regional -- only one of them will advance to the NCAA Championship in Columbus, Ohio, next weekend.

ASU, while not seeded, is 70-35 this season and enters the postseason fifth in RPI.

Junior Faith Welch and the Red Wolves understand exactly what the next two weeks mean to their coach. Now, it's on them to deliver the goods.

"He has talked a lot about [winning a national championship] and one of the times, he did get pretty emotional," Welch said. "He was saying that he just wants to win it for us. ... But I think he does deserve it."

"He's been working towards that for a really long time and I think that it's time to win one for him."