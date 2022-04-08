Bill seeks funding for long-covid care

A bill to increase funding for long covid treatment and clinics marks the latest push from lawmakers to confront chronic health problems related to the coronavirus that affect millions of Americans.

The Treat Long Covid Act is the effort of U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. Both have been involved in efforts to bolster federal support for long covid research, treatment and education.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden issued a memorandum directing Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to create the first interagency research action plan regarding long covid. Pressley and Duckworth’s bill would authorize the agency to award grants of as much as $2 million toward the creation or expansion of multidisciplinary clinics.

“There’s no federal program that’s focused on expanding treatment options,” Pressley said. “So our Treat Long Covid Act is the first of its kind in expanding access to long covid clinics.” There is currently no centralized database on long covid centers nationwide, something the bill is intended to remedy.

But funding could prove difficult as pandemic dollars dwindle and lawmakers clash over aid legislation. The Biden administration’s proposed $22.5 billion in extra coronavirus funding has been slashed to just $10 billion and has yet to clear the Senate with members about to leave for a two-week recess.

“We know that this virus is going to reoccur, and if I don’t have support now, I will eventually get support,” Duckworth said. The legislation “doesn’t have to move on its own if there’s some sort of vehicle we can add these things to or whatever to move forward. No pride in authorship here.”

For patients with long covid, an assortment of symptoms can persist for weeks or months after the initial infection has passed. The condition remains largely a mystery to researchers. The different health problems, from respiratory to neurological to gastrointestinal, often vary from patient to patient, and have made diagnosis, treatment and data collection a challenge.