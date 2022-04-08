Bullard backing steeper rate rise

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Thursday that he favors raising interest rates sharply to counter the highest inflation in four decades, and suggested he backs a half-point increase in May along with shrinking the Fed's bloated balance sheet.

"I would like the committee to get to 3-3.25% on the policy rate in the second half of this year," Bullard told reporters Thursday after a speech at the University of Missouri. "We have to move forthrightly in order to get the policy rate to the right level to deal with the inflation we have got in front of us."

The Fed raised its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points last month to a target range of 0.25% to 0.5%. Bullard, who favored a half-point increase, was the lone dissenter in the 8-1 policy vote.

The St. Louis Fed chief said he didn't want to prejudge the May meeting and will consider new data, "but obviously I was in favor of going with a bigger rate increase last time, so I would lean into that this time," he told reporters.

Minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting released Wednesday showed that "many" officials had been of the same mind and only backed the smaller increase out of caution in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The minutes also showed that many of them also noted that one or more half-point increases could be appropriate going forward to counter the hottest inflation in four decades.

The minutes outlined a plan by the Fed to shrink its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet by more than $1 trillion a year, which would also contribute to tighter financial conditions. Some Fed officials have equated that process to one or more rate increases. Bullard said the securities runoff is well understood by markets and isn't a reason for the Fed not to raise by 0.5% in May.

"I wouldn't want to use that to be a reason to hold back on where we think the policy rate should be," Bullard said. "It is very clear we need to get the policy rate higher, sooner. We want to do that in a way that doesn't cause too much disruption. But on the other hand we do have a serious inflation issue and we have to move forthrightly."

During his prepared remarks, Bullard said monetary policy benchmarks using "generous assumptions" suggest that the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates to about 3.5% to counter inflation that's running far too high.

Bullard cited a version of the Taylor Rule, a guideline developed by Stanford University's John Taylor that uses inflation, the unemployment rate and an estimate of the neutral interest rate -- a rate neither contractionary nor expansionary -- to come up with his estimate for how high rates should go.

"One concludes that the current policy rate is too low by about 300 basis points, according to this calculation," Bullard said. That could suggest, by that measure, the Fed is "behind the curve," he said.

Markets have already incorporated Fed tightening into their pricing, with the 2-year Treasury yield trading at around 2.45%, or 1 percentage point below what might be needed, Bullard said.

"This suggests the Fed is not as far 'behind the curve,' although it would still have to raise the policy rate to ratify the forward guidance," Bullard said.

Bullard said he expects growth of "a slower but still robust 2.8% pace in 2022," despite a weak first quarter and impact from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said the unemployment rate may fall below 3% this year.

"The expansion is not 'old' and can continue for a long time," he said.