Calendar 4-8-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, April 8

Alphas to host fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) will hold the annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala at 7:06 p.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The original date was changed from Feb. 11, a spokesman said. The community is invited to attend. Seven scholarship winners will be recognized. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the date changed, the ticket prices will remain the same: individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Beginning Friday, April 8

Home & Garden Show set at PB

The annual Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale will be held at Hestand Stadium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-9. Admission is free, according to a news release. Jefferson County Master Gardeners, Cooperative Extension Service and Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean and Beautiful Commission will host the event. There will be speakers, how-to sessions, vendors and a live plant sale. There will also be three raffles held for two quilts and a handmade bee hive. Persons interested in renting space to exhibit their wares may call (870) 540-7521 for details.

Free trees available Fridays

In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is giving away bare root seedlings during Free Tree Fridays through April 29 at locations across the state, according to a news release. Area sites include April 8 -- Pine Bluff – Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale, Hestand Stadium, 420 N. Blake St., 9- 11 a.m.; April 15 -- Monticello – University of Arkansas at Monticello Forestry Building Parking Lot, 110 University Court, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; April 22 -- Sheridan – Mad Butcher, 815 Rock St., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Redfield – Baseball Park, 618 Huck Finn Boulevard, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; April 29 -- Pine Bluff – Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Warren – Warren City Park, 404 W. Church St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Stuttgart – Stuttgart Chamber Pavilion, 507 S. Main St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/free-tree-friday/

ASC "Cinderella"auditions set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for Rodgers + Hammerstein's musical "Cinderella" from noon to 8 p.m. April 8-10. Auditions are by appointment only and open to ages 16 and older. Video auditions will be accepted. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions. The performances dates are July 22-24 and July 29-31, according to the release.

Saturday, April 9

St. John AME offers free food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The drive-thru session will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. State ID's are required to receive one box per family, according to a news release. The effort is sponsored by St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. Financial donations may be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or sent electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

Pilgrim church to open food pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on April 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Boys & Girls Club sets fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host Telethon 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. April 9 on Facebook Live @bgc.jefferson.county to raise money for youth programs. The event will also include a silent auction, according to a news release. The club is striving to raise $50,000. "The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County provides innovative programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and home, to become good citizens, and to lead healthy, productive lives," a spokesman said. The community is invited to make donations as well as volunteer. Donations may be made via Cash App at $BGCJC or by calling (870) 850-7500, ext. 102. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.org.

ASC plans Bike Rodeo event

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is partnering with Recycle Bikes for Kids and NovelT's to put on its first community Bike Rodeo event. The community is urged to join ASC from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 during this free extravaganza. No registration required. ASC will give away 50 free bikes to ages 17 and younger while supplies last. Anyone who needs a bike fixed can get replacement parts including seats, tires, and more. Visitors can take advantage of a bike decorating station and then take their bike for a test run on an obstacle course.

Beginning Saturday, April 9

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave., and May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Wreaths Across America to visit SEA

Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit will stop in Arkansas to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. The exhibit is free and open to the public, according to a news release. Stops include: CAMDEN – Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Tate's Bluff Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomes the exhibit. The event will take place at the Event Center. MONTICELLO – Sunday, from 12:30-4:30 p.m., the Col. David Love Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomes the exhibit which will take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Sunday, April 10

Drew County NAACP sets candidate event

The Drew County NAACP Branch 6042 will host its first Meet The Candidate Forum from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Sadie T. Johnson Building of James T. Jordan Municipal Park at Monticello. Candidates will be able to share their platform and participate in a question and answer session, according to a news release. Monticello and Drew County residents are invited to attend. The president of the local NAACP is Clarissa Pace. Details: naacp6042@gmail.com or dcnaacp6042.org.

Monday, April 11

Vaccine, wellness clinic set

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will host a free covid-19 vaccination and wellness clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, according to the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Sponsored by the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the event will include preventive screenings such as blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol and body mass index (BMI.) The event is free for the vaccine but people should bring a photo ID and insurance card if they have one.

Judicial listening event set at El Dorado

A free townhall-style forum with members of the Southeast Arkansas judiciary will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the El Dorado Conference Center at El Dorado, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The forum aims to address concerns and hear fresh perspectives on racial justice and criminal justice reform. Dinner and refreshments will be provided. Sponsors include Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, Arkansas Judicial Counsel and NCSC.

Tuesday, April 12

TOPPS to give away food

Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service (TOPPS), 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food boxes at 10 a.m. April 12. The non-profit agency will use the drive-thru method to hand out one box per household. Participants will be given a form to complete at the event, according to a news release. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011.

Kennel Club slates class

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is holding a dog obedience class for eight weeks. The class began April 5. Participants will be meeting at Hestand Stadium each Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. The cost is $65 for the eight weeks and registration is done at the door, according to a news release from John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Wednesday, April 13

Blood Drive, sickle cell trait tests set

The Pine Bluff Community Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center banquet hall 2, according to the center's calendar. Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI), Sickle Cell of Arkansas, and KATV Channel 7 are teaming up to offer Sickle Cell Trait Testing during blood drives. For a limited time, free sickle cell trait screening will be available for donors most likely affected by sickle cell anemia, according to ABI's website. Details: http://arkbi.org or 877-340-8777.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, April 14

Legislators slate discussions on Pine Bluff schools

The Pine Bluff state legislative delegation will host a moderated discussion on Pine Bluff K-12 Education at 6 p.m. April 14 in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff STEM Building. State Sen. Stephanie Flowers, Rep. Ken Ferguson, Rep. Vivian Flowers, and Rep. Mike Holcomb will host this first of a series of town hall meetings, according to a news release. Kymara Seals, policy director of Arkansas Public Policy Panel, will moderate the discussion between a panel of education stakeholders, residents, and legislators on issues ranging from academic achievement and curriculum to school funding and campus safety. Organizers have also invited Secretary Johnny Key of the Arkansas Department of Education, and state board members.

Veterans legal clinic available

The Veterans Legal Assistance Program will hold its veterans legal clinic from 9-11 a.m. April 14 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. The free clinic is open to all veterans, according to a news release. For assistance with a non-criminal legal problem, the cliinic may be able to help. Certain income restrictions may apply. Common legal problems may include sealing one's criminal record, child support issues, getting a divorce, filing bankruptcy, collections and consumer problems, obtaining VA benefits, or obtaining Social Security benefits. Details: Pine Bluff mayor's office: (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Community shredding event set

A free community shredding event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at Saracen Landing. People should have their paper sorted ahead of time and remove any plastic, metal or other items before bringing material to be shredded. The event will allow people to shred up to 15 boxes of papers. Co-sponsors are Saracen Landing and the Pine Bluff Clean & Beautiful Commission, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Friday, April 15

Arkansas Rice offers scholarships

Current high school juniors graduating in 2023 are eligible to apply for up to $18,000 in scholarship funding through Arkansas Rice's Rice Reps, a five-month program to help educate students about the rice industry while equipping them to act as advocates, according to a news release. At the conclusion of the program, Rice Reps may submit a scholarship application showcasing their advocacy activities. Winners will be awarded at a reception during Rice Month in September. To apply online, complete the application at https://form.jotform.com/220805000786146 prior to the April 15 deadline. Details: https://www.arkansasrice.org/rice-reps.

DRA seeks fellowship applicants

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is accepting applications for the 2022 Delta Fellowship Program. DRA will be hiring students for the Health Fellow and Communications Fellow, according to a news release. Applicants must be enrolled at a four-year university, two-year college, vocational/technical school, or continuing education program. Experience working, living, or studying in the DRA area is preferred but not required. Applications must be received by April 15 at 5 p.m. Details: dra.gov/about-dra/careers.

Nominations open for state Foster Parents award

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is accepting nominations for its annual Foster Parents of the Year award. The deadline is April 15. DCFS will select one winner for each of its 10 service areas across the state, according to a news release. Winners will be honored at a gala at the Governor's Mansion. To nominate foster parents for an Arkansas Foster Parent of the Year, visit ar.gov/FPOY.

Saturday, April 16

Delta food bank to give away food

The Delta Network Food Bank will give away food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Tyson Foods will donate a truckload of chicken for this Spring Drive-Thru Hunger Relief Distribution. Chicken will be distributed to each registered household and registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release. Vehicles will arrive at the convention center and enter "Parking Lot D" from Missouri Street and 10th Avenue. Vehicles will circle around and exit out of the parking lot and follow instructions of the traffic directors. Participants should remain in their vehicles during the process. Details: (870) 536-2424.

UAPB Vesper choir to perform

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Department of Music will present the UAPB Vesper Choir in its 68th presentation of Selections from Handel's "Messiah" at 6 p.m. April 16 at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. The free public performance will be the Vesper Choir's first live concert since March 2020, according to a news release. Student soloists will include Daniel Johnson II, tenor, of McDonough, Ga.; Kevin Crumpton Jr., tenor, Pine Bluff; Pashu'ar Grissom, alto, Pine Bluff; Allison Malone, soprano, Memphis; and Kristian Hicks, baritone, Monticello. Jerron A. Liddell, director of choral activities, will conduct this performance.

Collage Workshop set with Chelle Moore

Patrons can enjoy a new collage workshop with instructor Chelle Moore from 1-3 p.m. April 16 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Participants will use collage techniques to add an artistic flair to their own set of coasters. They can cut out a variety of magazine clippings, words, fun papers and more. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes. The workshop is limited to 12 students, according to a news release.

ASC hosts Yoga with Florence Love

People can exercise and relax with Florence Love from 1:30-3 p.m. April 16 during Yoga in the Loft at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., a facility of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Sessions are held every third Saturday. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. Entry is with a pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. People may sign up at asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. They should also wear yoga-appropriate attire.

Unified Christian scholarship forms due

Unified Christian Alliance Inc. is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 Academic Scholarship Program for graduating area high school seniors planning to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program will award scholarships based on the essay submitted with the one page application. There are no GPA or income guideline requirements, according to a news release. Applications must be postmarked or emailed by April 16. Application forms and guidelines can be picked up from school counselors or requested from Jennifer Lee, Unified Christian Alliance president, at jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal.net or (870) 692-0257. The mailing address is Unified Christian Alliance Inc., 1709 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601.

Beginning Tuesday, April 19

State to auction tax delinquent land

The Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands office will auction tax-delinquent property in Jefferson County at 10 a.m. April 19-20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, banquet halls 2 and 4. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. each day. The COSL office will auction two years' worth of properties to catch up with the year of auctions missed in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land. Prospective bidders can find an online Public Auction Catalog, including a buyer's guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered on the commissioner's website, www.cosl.org.

Thursday, April 21

City of Pine Bluff sets job fair

The City of Pine Bluff will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. City departments will be seeking applicants for all available job positions. Local employers seeking job applicants are also invited to participate and set up booths, according to a news release. People looking for jobs are urged to bring their resumes. The deadline for employers to register for the job fair is April 18. Registration is free and booth space will be allotted on a first-come-first-served-basis. Employers should register by calling (870) 730-2004 or emailing wfells@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. Details: mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

UAM to host Mississippi archeologist Boudreaux

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a lecture by Tony Boudreaux, associate professor of anthropology and Middle Eastern cultures at Mississippi State University and director of curation and CRM (cultural resources management) for the Cobb Institute of Archaeology. He will discuss "The Search for 'Missing' Mounds and Traces of a 1730 Battle at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians," at 6 p.m. April 21. The event is open to the public in the UAM Student Success Center, Room 102. Free parking is available in front of the building, according to a news release.

Friday, April 22

Choral Society to celebrate Beethoven's Birthday

The Arkansas Choral Society will celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven's celebrate his 250th birthday in a concert at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in the worship center of Calvary Baptist Church at Little Rock. The celebration was delayed two years because of the pandemic, according to a news release. The University of Arkansas at Monticello Concert Choir and soloists Mary Sandell, soprano; Aubrey Odle, alto; David Garst, tenor; and David Farwig, bass, will join the society, members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kent Skinner for Beethoven's "Mass" in C major. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students. Details: lovetosing.org.

Saturday, April 30

Cleanup organizers seek volunteers

The Pine Bluff Clean & Beautiful Commission will hold a a community cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon April 30. Cleanup supplies will be provided, according to a news release. Residents should contact Clean & Beautiful if their organization would like to participate or have a location they would like to be considered for cleanup. Details: Kelli Kennedy, Clean & Beautiful, cbcommissionpb@gmail.com or (870) 543-4901.

Through Saturday, April 30

Transportation proposal open for comment

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ArDOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024 is available for public comment until April 30. The purpose of the amendment is to allocate and utilize funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that were apportioned to the state for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI). The proposal is available at https://www.ardot.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/STIP-Amendment-Approval-Request_National-Electric-Vehicle-Infrastructure-NEVI-Formula-Program.pdf. The amendment may also be reviewed at the ArDOT Central Office or the State Clearinghouse. For details, or to request a copy by mail, contact the ArDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262. All comments should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to: Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Ark.,72203.

ASC to exhibit PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes exhibition at ASC's main building, Feb. 3 through April 30. Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Beginning Thursday, April 28

GOP committee slates meetings

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announces upcoming events. The group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. April 28 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall, according to a news release. The Republican Primary Candidates Soapbox BBQ will be held 6-11 p.m. April 29 at the White Hall Community Center. All Republican primary candidates and their campaigns along with special guests have been invited to attend. Tickets are $30 each or two for $55 and available at Cycle and Marine SuperCenter, 3211 S. Camden Road.

ASC Performance: "The Outsiders" starts

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "The Outsiders" at 7:30 p.m. April 28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 30, and 2 p.m. May 1. This production is based on the novel written by S.E. Hinton, adapted by Christopher Sergel, and directed by ASC veteran Jonathan Hoover. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season. The production depicts rival groups, the Greasers and Socials, getting into a disastrous brawl due to their violent lives. "Unfolding consequences meet Greaser members as some go into hiding, try to achieve redemption or meet a tragic end," according to a news release.

Saturday, April 30

White Hall participates in Drug Take Back

White Hall Police Department, 8204 Dollarway Road, will participate in the Arkansas Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The event allows people to bring in unwanted drugs to be properly destroyed. The department's Drug Take Back drop box is also available during normal business hours, according to White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro. Details: (870) 247-1414.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Candidate forum set at Convention Center

The Divine 9 and community partners will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Court of Appeals Judge Waymond Brown will be the moderator, according to a news release. Candidates seeking these offices are invited to participate: Jefferson County Tax Collector; 11th West Circuit Judge, Division 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 1; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 4; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 6; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 8; Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 13; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 1; Pine Bluff City Council Ward 3; and Pine Bluff City Council Ward 4.

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

JRMC health fair set at expo

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a health fair during Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Services and screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, stroke awareness, tobacco cessation, weight and body mass index.

Saturday, May 7

Pop Up In the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff, an event featuring food, entertainment and family activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 7 on Main Street between Barraque and Third avenues. The community is invited attend the event which is free to the general public. Fees are $25 for retail vendors and $40 for food trucks, according to a news release. The event features music, children's activities, retail and food vendors in downtown Pine Bluff to bring people together to see improvements in downtown and to experience local vendors. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, http://www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com or (870) 536-8742.

Beginning Saturday, May 7

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include May 7 -- Jerry McCoy and the Groove Diggers; June 4 -- Detroit Johnny and Company; July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, May 7

ASC hosts STEAM Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a new interactive STEAM exhibition, "Spectrum of Creativity," using hands-on applications of color and light through May 7. ASC's curatorial and public programs staff collaborated to create various illuminating stations to explore. Patrons can find the science behind rainbows, create disappearing drawings, and learn how to use a green screen. Details: asc701.org.

Tuesday, May 10

Chamber sets council candidates' forum

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates' forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 10, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to the public, according to a news release. The forum will feature candidates for Pine Bluff City Council. Wards and candidates are: Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member -- Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott; Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member -- Ivan Whitfield (incumbent), Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier; Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member -- Steven Mays Sr. (incumbent), Cassandra Dean. The primary election will be held May 24. Early voting will be held May 9-23 at the county courthouse. To vote in this election, voters must be registered by April 25, according to a previous article.

Wednesday, May 11

Event set for minority, women-owned firms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) will host its annual Matchmaker Event for minority and women-owned businesses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at the Heifer International headquarters at Little Rock. Business owners will have 15-minute scheduled matchmaking appointments with private and public sector vendors to discuss possible contracts for their goods and services. Sidney Moncrief, a five-time NBA All-Star, former Arkansas Razorback, author, and founder of One Team and Game Changers, Inc., will be the keynote speaker, according to a news release. For details or to register, visit https://info.arkansasedc.com/2022Matchmaking.

Thursday, May 19

Waterfowler Hall of Fame reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Wednesday, June 1

Agriculture scholarships available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas System, and Arkansas Tech University. Applications can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship and will be accepted through June 1, according to a news release. Details: Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Wednesday, June 15

Forestry scholarship available

Applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are being accepted through June 15. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's (UAM) College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Students interested in the scholarship can details at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and UAM announced the scholarship availability.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to debut at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Flex tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Ark. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. Through TheatreSquared's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.