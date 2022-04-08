Calm, cool Arkansas QB Matt Jones blossomed in spotlight

Jones at a glance

Born April 22, 1983 (age 38)

Hometown Fort Smith

High Schools Van Buren, Fort Smith Northside

College University of Arkansas

Position Quarterback (2001-04); also played on the UA basketball team during two seasons

Family Parents Paula and Steve Jones, sisters Grace Anne Fath and Stephanie Warden

Noteworthy Finished career as Arkansas’ all-time leader with 8,392 total yards and 77 touchdowns responsible for, records he still holds. … Held SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback (2,535), since broken by Tim Tebow and Nick Fitzgerald. … Ranks second at UA with 7.35 yards per play for his career. … Had eight 100-yard rushing games in college, with a high of 132 yards on 7 carries with 3 TDs against New Mexico State on Nov. 15, 2003. … Broke Corliss Williamson’s 5A-West conference scoring record with 335 points while in high school in 1998. … Named MVP of the 2001 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game with two TD passes in a 14-13 win.

The 10th and final in a series of 2022 class of inductees for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

FAYETTEVILLE -- What's the favorite freeze-frame Matt Jones moment that stands out most?

Was it his Miracle on Markham heave to DeCori Birmingham for a 31-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining that beat LSU 21-20 and sent the Razorbacks to the 2002 SEC Championship Game?

Maybe his "what, me worry?" demeanor on the sidelines during Arkansas' 58-56 win at Ole Miss in 2001, the first seven-overtime game in NCAA Division I football history?

His clutch play in a 38-28 win at Texas in 2003?

Perhaps it was a moment on the basketball court, where he broke a Corliss Williamson scoring record in high school at Van Buren and flashed for parts of two seasons as a Razorback?

Or maybe it was his senior day dunk over the goal post after a 72-yard touchdown run against Ole Miss in 2004?

Whatever the standout image, it's likely to be epic.

It's appropriate Jones is being inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center with a class that includes Basil Shabazz.

Jones and Shabazz are two of the most natural, gifted athletes the Natural State has ever produced.

"He always brings a smile to my face because this 6-foot-6, 242-pounder who ran a 4.37 flat, he was a phenomenon," said former Arkansas Coach Houston Nutt, who plans to be in attendance at the induction ceremony. "He's something that's so different. ... I tell you he was a monster, a monster to stop."

Jones finished his four-year career as Arkansas' all-time leader with 8,392 total yards and 77 touchdowns responsible for. He was also the SEC's all-time rushing leader for a quarterback with 2,535 yards before Florida All-American Tim Tebow and Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald surpassed him.

Jones wowed scouts with a 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and became the 21st pick of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 19th highest first-round pick in Arkansas history. Jones had the full gamut of great athletic traits: Fast-twitch speed, explosion and agility.

"I'm a very humble person," Jones said. "I'm very honored and very thankful and very grateful for the many blessings I have.

"I mean life is good. I was blessed to be better than people at sports."

The Arkansas coaching staff knew they had a gem on their hands when Jones came aboard in 2001, but he was in a crowded quarterback room as a freshman, with Zak Clark, Ryan Sorahan and Tarvaris Jackson at the same position.

"We knew in camp in high school he was a tremendous athlete," Nutt said. "We just didn't know would he be a quarterback."

Jones made it clear he wanted to play quarterback and be a two-sport athlete as well.

Clark and Sorahan split the starting duties during the Razorbacks' 4-3 opening in 2001, with Jackson seeing limited action. Jones came into the Hogs' home game against Auburn with Arkansas leading 21-17 late in the third quarter.

Jones rushed for 99 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown, to propel the Razorbacks to a 42-17 rout of Auburn, and a star was in the making.

Clark started the following week at Ole Miss, but Jones was the finisher. He ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, joining tailbacks Fred Talley (113) and Cedric Cobbs (100) as 100-yard rushers, as the Razorbacks outlasted Eli Manning and the Rebels in a seven-overtime game.

Fans wondered why the Jones experiment was so long in the making.

"I had told coach that I didn't want to play my freshman year, that I wanted to redshirt," Jones said. "I told him I wanted to play both sports. I told him that I didn't want to play receiver.

"There's a lot of things that go into that. It's not like I didn't want to play. Of course I wanted to play. But it was just I knew what I was good at and I wasn't going to let somebody tell me what else to do. I wanted to play basketball. I wanted to play quarterback.

"But no, I was very thankful and very humbled. ... I've got nothing bad to say. It was nothing but good. Coach Nutt is the best. There's nobody better than him."

Nutt confirmed that Jones had talked of redshirting before his talent and game-day presence was too great to delay.

"He wanted to redshirt and his practices, they just weren't all that," Nutt said. "So that was the deal."

Jones would hold the reins as the starter the next three seasons, leading Arkansas to records of 9-5, 9-4 and 5-6 and giving defensive coordinators headaches the rest of his career.

"I can't tell you how many defensive coordinators and head coaches would come to me after the game and say, 'I had no idea he was that fast. I had no idea Matt Jones could run that fast because the film does not do him justice,'" Nutt said.

"Nick Saban, I never will forget him saying, 'How many more years does this guy have?' before a game. He'd shake his head and say, 'This guy keeps you up at night.' Because if you go option right who's gonna squeeze and scrape and who's responsible for the quarterback? And all of a sudden, he throws just well enough, he'll beat you with a pass."

Jones was his usual cool, low-key self on the sideline when LSU took a 20-14 lead with a field goal at War Memorial Stadium, leaving Arkansas with 34 seconds left and 80 yards to go in the 2002 game, with the winner headed to Atlanta and the SEC Championship Game.

"We've got 80 yards to go and he's riding a bike," Nutt recalled. "On the TV timeout I said, 'Matt, we've got a minute something left, got one timeout. Sense of urgency now with the two-minute drill.' He's just riding his bike, nonchalant, nonchalant.

"I said 'Matt, you got it?'"

Jones: Coach, I got it.

Said Nutt, "I didn't know if we had it or not. He just had a different way of handling it when the pressure was on. A lot of people don't have that.

"When the pressure's on a lot of people get tight. The old saying is pressure cooks a ham. Let me tell you something, the pressure never cooked his ham."

Jones found receiver Richard Smith for a 49-yard gain to the LSU 31 on the first snap of the hurry-up drill in Little Rock. With the clock at 17 seconds and counting, Jones stayed patient in the pocket and delivered a perfect pass to Birmingham in the right corner of the end zone against tight coverage to create the "Miracle on Markham" moment.

The Razorbacks are 0-16 against teams coached by Saban since that day.

Jones low-keyed the defining plays of his career.

"Obviously the seven-overtime Ole Miss game," he said. "It's always good to win. LSU. We had a chance there for a second to win 10 games one year.

"The fans are the best. That's what keeps it going is the fans and I hope everybody knows what. The fact they came up and still talk and tell stories and say all the things, that's pretty cool."

The 38-28 win at Texas early in the 2003 season has stayed with Jones.

"We're used to playing LSU," Jones said. "We're used to playing Bama and Auburn, teams that will just hit you in the face. And we got down there and Texas was one of the softest teams we ever played that day.

"Don't take this the wrong way. They have so much talent. They did not want you to hit them. They had speed. They had a lot of things they were good at. But like we were, we had Jason Peters and Shawn Andrews. Jason Peters is a first ballot Hall of Famer. Shawn Andrews is as talented as anybody. They didn't have anybody close to them.

"You kind of get a gauge on games when you think back on it now. But you could tell in the first quarter who was going to win that game."

Jones wrapped up a four-year career with the Jaguars in 2008 with 166 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jones got a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2010 season but did not make the roster. After football he served as a co-host for a sports talk show in Little Rock from 2013-16.

"It was fun," Jones said. "I'd really like to get back on the radio if I could. I had a great time doing it. It was like mowing the yard. You go out there and do it for a couple of hours and you just feel good."

Induction ceremony

WHEN 6:30 p.m. today

WHERE Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock

INDUCTEES Corey Beck, Paul Blair, Tommy Brasher, Barry Foster, Tyson Gay, Matt Jones, Basil Shabazz, Brad Taylor, Tommy Tice, Delores Brumfield White



