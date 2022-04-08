Chemistry of Pine, Newton lifts ‘All the Old Knives’

Spy thrillers can range from big, loud blockbusters like the "Mission Impossible" franchise to quieter, more low-key affairs such as 2010's "The American," which starred George Clooney as an assassin tasked with one last job in Italy.

In 2021, Amazon tried its hand at the film genre with a louder title called "Without Remorse." It was a hollow and ultimately disappointing movie that wasted Michael B. Jordan's talent. In 2022, Amazon is trying again with a quieter film called "All the Old Knives." This one is more successful.

Based on the 2015 book of the same title, "All the Old Knives" is directed by Janus Metz. Chris Pine stars as CIA agent Henry Pelham, with Thandiwe Newton playing Celia Harrison, another CIA agent working out of the same Vienna station.

Pine and Newton bring an all-star chemistry to their roles as ex-lovers and espionage partners with more secrets than either can handle. Most of the film is set with their characters having a quiet dinner at an oceanside restaurant in California wine country. The film flashes back and forth out of chronological sequence as it gradually unravels its closely held mystery.

Several years prior to the dinner, Pelham and Harrison were working together in Vienna when terrorists hijacked Royal Jordanian Flight 127 with passengers onboard. The unknown terrorists demanded the release of prisoners from Germany and Hungary. Back in Vienna, their team was led by Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne), with Harrison working under Bill Compton (Jonathan Pryce). Ultimately, the mission failed when the terrorists killed the hostages.

Now Wallinger informs Pelham that CIA headquarters wants the case reopened. Word is the Vienna office had a mole feeding the terrorists compromising information during the hostage crisis.

So Wallinger tasks Pelham with determining if the mole is Compton or Harrison, which in turn leads to his asking his ex-lover, now happily married, retired from spy life and raising her two children, to the central.

"All the Old Knives" is a film that requires precise attention, because the smallest details and spoken words matter. Since the movie plays out of sequence, audiences will need to give it their full focus.

The good news is that's not a difficult task, as the film is so enticing. Pine and Newton have such a passionate chemistry that audiences will be sitting on the edge of their seats, hoping against all odds neither is the villain of the story.

At any given point of "All the Old Knives," Compton or Harrison could be the mole. The story's tight narrative allows this relatively small cohort to thrive and drive a boatload of tension. Everyone has their secrets, and as Pelham gradually learns, sometimes good people make bad decisions for the right reasons.

What's truly magnificent is how thrilling "All the Old Knives" manages to be without firing a single shot on screen. And this is mostly thanks to the performances of its main characters, all given a tightrope to walk at exactly the precise pace screenwriter Olen Steinhauer demands.

This film is less "The Bourne Supremacy" and more "Clear and Present Danger" (minus Willem Dafoe).

The brilliance of "All the Old Knives" is viewers won't know who the villain is until the last few minutes. And even then, they'll be asking themselves if that character was really the villain after all.

And, of course, these great performances and the tight narrative are complemented by beautiful cinematography from Charlotte Bruus Christensen. Jon Ekstrand and Rebekka Karijord granted "All the Old Knives" an unnerving score that only serves to heighten the tension and bring a claustrophobic energy to the mystery.

"All the Old Knives" is available on Amazon Prime Video starting today.