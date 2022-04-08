COLLEGE SOFTBALL Alabama transfer leads No. 10 Razorbacks against No. 17 Auburn

At a glance

No. 17 Auburn at No. 10 Arkansas

WHEN Today-Sunday

WHERE Bogle Park, Fayetteville

SCHEDULE 6 p.m. today; 1 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus (today and Sunday)

TV SEC Network (Saturday)

RECORDS Auburn 29-6, 7-5 SEC; Arkansas 25-7, 6-3

SHORT HOPS The Razorbacks have won four of their past six in SEC play, while Auburn has dropped four of six. … Auburn leads the all-time series 38-31, but the Razorbacks have won six in a row including a three-game sweep at Auburn last season. … Both teams are among the top home run threats in the country. Arkansas ranks sixth (1.78 per game), while Auburn is 11th (1.67). … The Tigers’ team ERA of 2.10 is more than a run better than the Razorbacks (3.38).

FAYETTEVILLE -- This weekend's SEC softball top-20 series between the University of Arkansas and Auburn is a little personal for at least one Razorback.

Graduate transfer KB Sides may not be wearing an Alabama uniform anymore, but she acknowledged her strong feelings remain about the Crimson Tide's in-state rival.

"Yeah, growing up it's like I never liked Auburn," said Sides, an All-SEC Defensive Team selection for the Crimson Tide a year ago. "That's just what was in my blood and I've always been that way with Tennessee and LSU, but Auburn just hits a little bit different because, I don't know, that's how I was raised. I don't like Auburn."

The center fielder from Dora, Ala., will try to keep the Razorbacks' momentum going in the right direction against the Tigers this weekend. She has been a table-setter in the lead-off spot for the Razorbacks' potent offense this season. She's hitting .367, but has also stolen 20 bases and drawn 26 walks to push her on-base percentage to near .500. The Razorbacks (25-7, 6-3 SEC) rank third in Division I in scoring, averaging 7.5 runs per game.

The Razorbacks have won each of its first three SEC series, while Auburn (29-6, 7-5) has lost four of its past six league games after a 5-1 start. Arkansas swept the Tigers a year ago on the road, allowing just one run in three games combined. Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said Auburn's pitching is again strong, but their offense is improved from last season.

"They swing it this year, and I think that's the big difference between looking at last year's Auburn team and this year's Auburn team is they swing with a lot of confidence," Deifel said. "They have a lot of long balls. They have a lot of new kids but they just have a new confidence to them that we didn't really see last year."

The Arkansas offense responded in a big way last weekend after being shut out by Ole Miss left-hander Anna Borgen in Friday's opener. The Razorbacks grabbed the lead in the top of the first of the second game and never really looked back. They also got a little revenge against Borgen on Sunday, roughing her up to the tune of a five-run fifth inning en route to an 8-0 win.

First baseman Danielle Gibson is continuing a monster season, ranking ninth in the country in batting average (.474) and tied for 10th in total bases (94). She also ranks second in the SEC in home runs (13) and third in RBI (39). But she's not carrying the offensive load alone, Deifel said.

"I think they not only have a tone of confidence in themselves individually, they have a ton of confidence in their teammates and know that it doesn't just have to fall on them," Deifel said. "And that hasn't always been the case with our offense. We've had a few clustered together and now just to string throughout, they know that someone's going to get it done."

"Even of late, the bottom of our order has been killing it and just creating such great opportunities for the top of our order. It's fun. It's been someone different every day, except Gibby. She's been pretty consistent."

There was a record crowd of 6,712 for the last home series against LSU and Saturday's game is already announced as a sell-out. That type of crowd makes the atmosphere special at Bogle Park, Deifel said.

"It's just a really cool atmosphere that I honestly think is unmatched across the country," Deifel said.