COLUMNIST: Gun deaths reach new heights

More Americans were killed by firearms in 2020 than at any time since record keeping began in 1981, newly tabulated data show. There were 45,222 U.S. gun deaths, an increase of almost 14 percent from the year before.

A perfect storm of trends may account for this. First, gun suicides have been increasing for about two decades. Access to firearms is a major risk factor for suicide, in part because suicide attempts with firearms are more likely to be fatal than attempts by other means.

Next, legislators in many states enacted laws allowing people to carry concealed guns, claiming they provided protection. But research by Stanford Professor John Donohue shows that violent crime increased by 13-15 percent in states with these laws.

Thirty U.S. states have also enacted "stand your ground" laws that make it easier for people who feel threatened to respond with lethal force. But, as a study by Michelle Degli Esposti published in the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed, stand your ground laws are associated with an 8 percent increase in firearm homicides.

In his 2017 inaugural address, President Donald Trump complained about crime and violence, vowing that the "American carnage stops right here." But deaths from firearms rose considerably during his time in office, especially in 2020, his final full year.

In early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, Trump downplayed its danger and mismanaged our nation's response. As a result, the United States experienced far higher covid-19 death rates than in other wealthy countries, leading to more disruption and financial desperation. A Pew Research analysis linked this economic insecurity to more murders and aggravated assaults. As violent crimes rose, more people felt the need to protect themselves by buying guns--an outcome the gun industry had been pushing for decades.

The experience of states like California shows that strong gun laws can reduce gun death rates by more than half without infringing on gun rights. But now, more than ever, states need strong federal gun laws, such as requiring background checks on all firearm sales.

To make America safe again, voters must turn out in record numbers in the 2022 and 2024 elections and choose candidates who support reasonable regulation of firearms.

Griffin Dix, Ph.D., is a researcher and writer who is co-chair of the Oakland/Alameda County Brady Chapter. His 15-year-old son, Kenzo, was shot and killed in 1994. This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives.