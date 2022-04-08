Community Briefs 4-8-22





UAM to host Mississippi archeologist

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a lecture by Tony Boudreaux, Ph.D, associate professor of anthropology and Middle Eastern cultures at Mississippi State University and director of curation and CRM (cultural resources management) for the Cobb Institute of Archaeology.

He will discuss "The Search for 'Missing' Mounds and Traces of a 1730 Battle at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians," at 6 p.m. April 21. The event is open to the public in the UAM Student Success Center, Room 102. Free parking is available in front of the building, according to a news release.

In the talk, Boudreaux will discuss recent efforts to use French battlefield maps, geophysical surveys and subsurface archeological excavations to identify features from the conflict that occurred in 1730 when an army of French, Choctaws and other Native allies attacked the Natchez Indians near their principal town.

Boudreaux's talk will center on his research on the battle, which occurred near the town that the French called the "Grand Village."

"The battle was in reprisal for earlier attacks by the Natchez. Anticipating this counterattack, the Natchez built two forts near the Grand Village. When the French and their Native allies arrived, they laid siege to these forts, established firing positions on and around the mounds at the Grand Village and proceeded to dig a sap --a type of fortified trench -- toward one of the Natchez forts," according to the release.

Boudreaux was invited to speak by station archeologist Matthew P. Rooney, Ph.D, who has worked extensively with Boudreaux on previous archeological projects.

The event is sponsored by the Tunican chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society and the UAM School of Social and Behavioral Sciences. Details: Matthew Rooney at (870) 460-1090.

Wreaths Across America to visit SEA

Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit will stop in Arkansas to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. The exhibit is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

Stops include:

• CAMDEN – Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Tate's Bluff Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomes the exhibit. The event will take place at the Event Center.

• MONTICELLO – Sunday, from 12:30-4:30 p.m., the Col David Love Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcomes the exhibit which will take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.

"However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits."

Cleanup organizers seek volunteers

The Pine Bluff Clean & Beautiful Commission is seeking groups to participate in a community cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon April 30. Cleanup supplies will be provided, according to a news release.

Residents should contact Clean & Beautiful if their organization would like to participate or have a location they would like to be considered for cleanup. Details: Kelli Kennedy, Clean & Beautiful, cbcommissionpb@gmail.com or (870) 543-4901.

SEA judicial listening event set

A free townhall-style forum with members of the Southeast Arkansas judiciary will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the El Dorado Conference Center at El Dorado, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The forum aims to address concerns and hear fresh perspectives on racial justice and criminal justice reform.

Dinner and refreshments will be provided. Sponsors include Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, Arkansas Judicial Counsel and NCSC.

Educators' scholarships available

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Applications must be submitted online by June 15, according to a news release.

The grants are awarded in two categories. The first category is for current certified educators to further their education.

Awards are intended for courses leading to an advanced degree, certification or endorsement. The second category is for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure.

The grants are funded by contributions from members of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA), a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees.

For details, including the application link, visit www.artanow.com.





Tony Boudreaux (Mississippi State University/Megan Bean)





