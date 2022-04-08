Conway man killed in I-40 crash, troopers say

A Conway man was killed on Thursday evening after his vehicle struck a concrete pillar along Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, troopers said.

Weston L. Cargile, 42, was driving a 2010 Honda west on I-40 just before 6:50 p.m., when his vehicle left the road and traveled into the median, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle struck a concrete pillar at the Arkansas 365 underpass, troopers said. Cargile was killed as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.

At least 130 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.