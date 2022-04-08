Marriage Licenses

Bruce Baskins, 63 and Carolyn Goodnight, 64, both of Little Rock.

Richard Jefferson, 63, and Debra Shrum, 66, both of North Little Rock.

Lewis Bivens, 43, and Jose Martinez, 48, both of Camden.

Donald Hunter, 49, and Angelia Williams, 45, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Bryant, 23, and Brittney Armstrong, 23, both of Little Rock.

Ronald Duncan, 61, and Melodie Heard, 54, both of Jonesboro, Ga.

David Mabry, 44, and Julie Baker, 43, both of Maumelle.

Lorenzo Reynolds, 34, and Kishawna Moore, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Robin Livers, 69, and Kay Daniels, 70, both of Little Rock.

Jarvis Davis, 34, and Harley Mitchell, 29, both of Little Rock.

Adam Angel, 27, and Mary Majors, 27, both of St. Louis, Mo.

Clayton Holder, 31, and Rebekah Lee, 31, both of Little Rock.

Bailey Couch, 25, and Joshua Williams, 26, both of Sherwood.

Miguel Medina, 38, and Brianda Botello Rivas, 31, both of Little Rock.

Gustavo Mejia Guzman, 53, of Mexicali, Baja, Calif., and Maria Lepe, 52, of Calexico, Calif.

Allison Tubbs, 30, and Christopher Berry, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1200 Aisha Pannell v. Jonathan Mayanja.

22-1201 Angela Williams v. Anthony Williams.

22-1202 Tanner Pruss v. Megan Strzelecki.

22-1203 Francis Santiago v. Ashley Santiago.

22-1204 Yesica Morales Reyes v. Davis Holt.

22-1207 Kelly Hitchens v. Mark Reynolds, Jr.

22-1209 Delilah Fuselier v. Ronnie Fuselier.

22-1211 Leslie Rose v. Robert Rose.

22-1213 John Moix v. Chad Cornelius.

GRANTED

19-4422 Shereka Toney v. Garrett Toney.

21-1405 Karen Dinger v. Michael Dinger.

21-3020 Julia Willyard v. Doyle Willyard.

21-4271 Justin Simmons v. Brandi Pirri.

22-637 Katelyn Mitchell v. Zachary Mitchell.