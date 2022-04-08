Decatur students learn about aviation, military history from local museum

FAYETTEVILLE -- Decatur High School students explored aviation and military history March 31 at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum located at Drake Field in Fayetteville.

The students took a two-hour tour of the museum. The tour was conducted by museum director Laci Shuffield, who took the students through the museum's four buildings and outdoor exhibits.

The museum came to life in 1986 after then Fayetteville mayor Marilyn Johnson approached a group of aviation enthusiasts, including local aviation legend Ray Ellis, with the idea of formulating a new use for the old white hangar building which was constructed in 1943-1944. It was the first operational civil aviation museum in Arkansas.

Around the same time, a group of retired veterans and military history buffs came together to form the World War II Museum Association at the Springdale Municipal Airport. But soon the World War II group made a deal to take over the Fix Base Operation at Siloam Springs' Smith Field, and the group packed up all their planes and trucks and moved west.

Eventually, the World War II Museum became the Ozark Military Museum and in 2002 built a new hanger at the Fayetteville airport next to the white hanger building. The two organizations eventually merged and became the Arkansas Air and Military Museum.

The students saw a display honoring Raymond J. Ellis, the aviation pioneer credited with bringing Northwest Arkansas into the age of modern air travel. In the early 1950s, Ellis began flying baby chicks to markets on the east coast for Decatur entrepreneur Lloyd Peterson. Together, Peterson and Ellis developed and implemented the construction of the Crystal Lake Airport, which is just north of Decatur.

Another display focused on World War I flying ace Field Kindley, a native of Gravette who later became one of the few WWI American aces. Kindley Park in central Gravette has a Lockheed T-33 training jet, which served at a U.S airbase that bears Kindley's name, on a pedestal in the southwest corner of the park.

The students explored the hangar, marveling at the many different types of aircraft and the architecture of the all-wood aircraft hangar.

At the end of the white hangar, the group gathered around an old 1946 Willys Jeep (CJ2A). This vehicle has a direct connection to Decatur. It was owned and restored by longtime resident D.K. Bredehoeft. After painting the jeep, Bredehoeft donated it to the Ozark Military Museum in 2005.

The next exhibit that Shuffield took the Decatur bunch to see was a Lockheed C-130 Hercules cargo transport aircraft that was donated to the museum in 2019.

Museum staff worked to get this aircraft lighted so that visitors can get a good look at the inside working of the Hercules. The students were fascinated with the size and the complexity of this military workhorse.

The students toured the three military buildings of the former Ozark Military Museum. These buildings were filled with aircraft, helicopters, vehicles and other military artifacts, including another popular exhibit for the kids, a British Ferret light armored scout car complete with a 50-caliber machine gun. Several of the students got a chance to climb into the vehicle and check it out firsthand before climbing out of the narrow driver's escape hatch.

After a stop in the exhibition building, where artifacts from rifles to uniform patches to sabers to a portable communion set were on display, the students made a final stop at the museum gift shop before departing and heading for home.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Lindy Lee (behind steering wheel) and Aaliyah Kumbera (passenger seat) take a short drive in a Willis jeep while classmates wait for their turn during Decatur High School field trip to the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville Thursday morning. This 1946 CJ2A jeep has a Decatur connection since longtime resident D.K. Bredehoeft restored and donated it to the old Ozark Military Museum in 2005.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Museum Director Laci Shuffield (on top of vehicle) explains the working of the British built Ferret light armor scout car to a group of Decatur High School students during a tour of the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville Thursday morning. The Ferret is part of the large collection of military vehicles on display at the museum.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Enrique Rubi, sitting in the drivers compartment, looks over the interior workings of the British Ferret light armor scout car during Decatur High School's tour of the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville Thursday morning.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS With the white hangar and C-130 serving as a backdrop, students at Decatur High School get their first look at the military hangar during a tour of the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville Thursday morning. The students were given a two hour tour of the four buildings that make up the complex by museum director Lacy Shuffield.

