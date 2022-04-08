Downtown Little Rock freeway detour set for the weekend

The plan to close a section of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock between the Arkansas River and Interstate 630 to accommodate the removal of the East Sixth Street overpass remains on schedule.

Crews will close all lanes of traffic beginning at 10 p.m. today and continue through 5 a.m. Monday. The frontage roads on either side of the freeway will be used to detour traffic.

The traffic disruption on one of the busiest travel corridors in the state was first announced last week. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has issued a reminder ahead of today's closing, agency spokesman Ellen Coulter said.

"Nothing has changed," she said.

For the weekend closure of I-30, eastbound interstate traffic will take Exit 140 to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp at East Sixth Street to return to I-30, the department said. Westbound I-30 traffic will take the Exit 140B to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp south of East Ninth Street to return to I-30.

During this weekend closure, the I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will also be closed and traffic will detour to the frontage road, the department said.

The work to replace the overpass is part of 30 Crossing, a $1 billion initiative to modernize and widen the 6.7-mile I-30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. A signature project element involves replacing the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River. Its eastbound section is scheduled to open later this year.

Regular drivers in the area already are familiar with replacing overpasses on the Little Rock side of the project.

The East Sixth Street overpass was closed Monday after a new overpass for East Ninth Street was opened to traffic. The latter was closed, demolished and rebuilt beginning last summer.

The new overpass for East Sixth Street won't be ready until early 2023, according to the department.

Work began on the bridge and other parts of the first phase in September 2020. In addition to replacing the Arkansas River bridge, 30 Crossing includes improvements to a section of I-40 in North Little Rock.

Last month, the Arkansas Highway Commission signed an order allowing the department to add a $55 million project to the initial phase. It will provide a ramp to give downtown motorists access to westbound Interstate 630 via the southbound Interstate 30 frontage road instead of having to go through downtown.

The addition to the project -- called a change order -- will add another six months of construction to the project through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, to July 2025.

The overall 30 Crossing project is designed to widen the I-30 corridor to 10 lanes between Interstate 530 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.