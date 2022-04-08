Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2 finalists for Little Rock School District superintendent's post will visit city starting April 18

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 6:43 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock School District headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo.

The two finalists for the job of Little Rock School District superintendent will visit the capital city school system for in-person interviews with the school board and others during the week of April 18.

Jermall Wright, superintendent of the Mississippi Achievement School District and a former chief academic officer in Birmingham, Ala., is scheduled to be in Little Rock on April 18.

George “Eric” Thomas, affiliated with the University of Virginia’s education leadership development program and a former deputy superintendent/chief turnaround officer for the Georgia Board of Education, has a Little Rock visit set for April 20.

Little Rock district leaders on Friday were developing specific plans for the candidates’ time in the district. Those plans are expected to include sessions in which the public, district employees, and representatives of community organizations and businesses can meet the finalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT