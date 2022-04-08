2 finalists for Little Rock School District superintendent's post will visit city starting April 18

The two finalists for the job of Little Rock School District superintendent will visit the capital city school system for in-person interviews with the school board and others during the week of April 18.

Jermall Wright, superintendent of the Mississippi Achievement School District and a former chief academic officer in Birmingham, Ala., is scheduled to be in Little Rock on April 18.

George “Eric” Thomas, affiliated with the University of Virginia’s education leadership development program and a former deputy superintendent/chief turnaround officer for the Georgia Board of Education, has a Little Rock visit set for April 20.

Little Rock district leaders on Friday were developing specific plans for the candidates’ time in the district. Those plans are expected to include sessions in which the public, district employees, and representatives of community organizations and businesses can meet the finalists.