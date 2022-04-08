The nation in brief: Fire puts 1 million Puerto Ricans in dark;Alabama bans transgender drugs for kids;Times tells staff to temper Twitter time;Kits of rabid fox at Capitol euthanized





Fire puts 1 million Puerto Ricans in dark

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- More than a million customers in Puerto Rico remained without electricity Thursday after a fire at a main power plant caused the biggest blackout so far this year, forcing the U.S. territory to cancel classes and shutter government offices.

The blackout also left nearly 170,000 customers without water, forced authorities to close some main roads and snarled traffic elsewhere across the island of 3.2 million people, where the roar of generators and the smell of diesel filled the air.

"We urge you to stay home if possible," said Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Domingo Emanuelli.

Those who could not afford generators and have medical conditions worried about how much longer they would be without power. Owners of shuttered businesses also wondered when they could reopen.

Long lines formed at some gas stations as people sought fuel for generators. Others tried to charge their cellphones at businesses in scenes reminiscent of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Frustration and anger grew throughout the day as officials warned the power failure could stretch into today.

"No one can say exactly when" power will be fully restored, said Kevin Acevedo, a vice president of Luma, the company that took over transmission and distribution from Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority last year. "We have to be realistic. The system is complex, delicate."

As of late Thursday afternoon, crews had restored power to some 500,000 customers out of nearly 1.5 million.

Alabama bans transgender drugs for kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama lawmakers approved sweeping legislation Thursday to outlaw gender-affirming medications for transgender youths and advanced a measure prohibiting early classroom instruction on sexual and gender identity, a bill critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay."

The House voted 66-28 for legislation to make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people younger than 19. The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey as Alabama becomes the latest red state to promote such policies. She has not indicated whether she will sign it.

Rep. Neil Rafferty, the only openly gay member of the Alabama Legislature, appeared to struggle to maintain his composure as lawmakers headed to the vote.

"This is wrong," Rafferty said. "Y'all sit there and campaign on family being the foundation of our nation ... but what this bill is doing is totally undermining that. It's totally undermining family rights, health rights and access to health care."

Times tells staff to temper Twitter time

Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times, has called for a reset in the relationship between staffers at the newspaper and Twitter, Business Insider reports, citing a memo to staffers.

The memo says reporters "can rely too much on Twitter as a reporting or feedback tool" and "can be overly focused on how Twitter will react" to their work. Baquet adds that journalists "can make off-the-cuff responses that damage our journalistic reputations."

The report goes on to say it is clear that a change is needed and notes three new policies to be enacted. Twitter and other social media are now "purely optional" for journalists, and those who choose to stay on the various platforms are encouraged to "meaningfully reduce" the time spent on them. Second, there is a new Times initiative to support journalists experiencing online harassment.

Finally, the Times will no longer allow "tweets or subtweets that attack, criticize or undermine the work" of other Times journalists. Baquet said "masthead editors, department heads and our Standards department will pay close attention to how all Times journalists use social media."

Kits of rabid fox at Capitol euthanized

WASHINGTON -- Three fox kits found in a den on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol have been euthanized after their mother tested positive for rabies.

Officials with the D.C. Department of Health said Thursday that the kits were "recovered from the den site of the female fox" that was captured Tuesday. She was euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

Health officials said "the mother tested positive for the rabies virus and the kits could have been exposed during grooming or other means. They were no longer able to be safely rehabilitated and were humanely euthanized."

The foxes have gained plenty of attention this week on social media and on Capitol Hill after the mother fox bit nine people. Health officials said they were contacting "all human victims who were bitten by the fox."

Animal control officers captured the mother fox Tuesday after she charged at one of the officers.

To figure out whether an animal has rabies, it has to be euthanized, and samples from its brain tissue must be taken so tests can be run at a lab, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.









Rep. Neil Rafferty speaks Thursday during a debate on transgender bills during the legislative session in the House chamber at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. (AP/The Montgomery Advertiser/Mickey Welsh)





