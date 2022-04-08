Florida quarterback drawn to Hogs by Loggains





Sophomore quarterback Tyler Aronson will make his way to Fayetteville to visit the University of Arkansas on Saturday, and he said he's doing so because of the urging of UA tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

"I've always wanted to play in the SEC, and Arkansas is a top tier SEC team," Aronson said. "There's a lot to like about it. I've been talking a good amount to Coach Loggains."

Aronson, 6-3, 205 pounds of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, has 10 scholarship offers from SMU, Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and others. Getting an offer from the Hogs during his trip would be welcomed, he said.

"That would mean lot," Aronson said. "It would be my first SEC offer. I'm definitely very interested in them. It would definitely be very cool and exciting for sure."

As a sophomore, he led The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla., to the Class 3A playoffs by completing 154 of 274 passes for 2,177 yards, 29 touchdowns while throwing only 5 interceptions.

He also played on varsity as a freshman. Aronson said he is interested in experiencing the Arkansas campus and the culture of the football program.

"Kind of what I could expect being a player there [Arkansas]," he said. " Kind of like a daily type thing, but also how it is on a game-day situation. I won't be able to tell that until I go to a game, but it would be so cool to see the vibe around campus and the people."

Aronson said he is used to seeing fan bases for Florida, Florida State, Miami, Central Florida, South Florida and other Division I programs in his home state. He said Loggains has stressed how the Razorbacks enjoy statewide support.

"He's told [me] it's special because it's really the main thing in the state," Aronson said of the Hogs. "Arkansas is the main priority. He said if you're a player there, you can go to a gas station 20 years after and people will still remember who you are."

Aronson has a 3.5 grade point average is planning to major in business. Visiting schools and seeing coaches he's used to watching on television is a surreal experience, he said.

"You get to see them on TV and then you actually get to build relationships with them and get to go on campus," Aronson said. "It's super cool. It's something that's hard to take in when when you're a younger age but growing up and hearing it from other people is one thing, but to actually be able to experience it and see it for yourself is super awesome and I'm grateful for it. I'm grateful for every school that's interested in me."

Tyler Aronson





