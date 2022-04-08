Friday recruiting tidbits

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff are expected to host several top prospects this weekend and beyond.

• Michigan State running back commitment Kedrick Reescano plans to arrive in Fayetteville on Friday.

Reescano, 6-0, 202 pounds, of New Caney, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, TCU, Houston, Kansas and others.

• Running back Dante Dowdell, 6-2, 200, of Picayune (Miss.) Memorial mentioned visiting Saturday but won’t be able to make it.

He plans to reschedule.

• Arkansas receiver commitment Anthony Evans, 6-0, 170, of Converse (Texas) Judson plans to visit Fayetteville for the April 16 open practice.

Evans recorded 10.60 seconds in his first 100-meter race since the ninth grade last week. He recently received his 19th offer from Georgia.

• Class of 2024 defensive back Cornelius Heard Jr., 6-0, 200, of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy said he’s aiming to visit Arkansas in late April.

He has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Florida, Boston College, Michigan and others.

• Cornerback Braxton Myers, 6-1, 185, of Coppell, Texas, is expected to arrive in Fayetteville around noon Friday for a weekend visit.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect. He visited Fayetteville last summer and attended Arkansas’ victory over Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.

He planned to visit on April 15-16.

• Receiver Cordale Russell, 6-2, 190, of North Mesquite (Texas) High School plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday. He has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, Colorado, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.

• Cornerback Braedon Marshall, 5-10, 185, of Lake Mary, Fla., plans to visit April 23.

Arkansas, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Boston College, South Florida, Central Florida, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Virginia are some of Marshall’s 26 scholarship offers.

He is friends with Arkansas running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.

• Class of 2024 quarterback Tyler Aronson, 6-3, 205, of Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday. He has offers from SMU, Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and others.

• Class of 2025 quarterback Kelden Ryan, 6-2, 185, of Keller (Texas) Central plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday.

He has offers from Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, SMU and others.

• Class of 2025 offensive lineman Cortez Smith, 6-4, 275, of Snellville (Ga.) Parkview said he’ll visit Fayetteville on Saturday.

• Former Baylor defensive back commitment Tyler Turner of San Antonio Brennan said he’ll visit Arkansas on April 16.

• Class of 2024 defensive back DaShaun Caffee, 5-7, 165, of Millbrook (Ala.) Stanhope Elmore plans to visit April 16, as does ESPN 4-star offensive lineman Connor Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland and ESPN 4-star receiver Rashid Williams, 6-2, 175, of Pittsburg (Calif.).

Stroh has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Florida State, Baylor, Indiana and others. Williams has Arkansas, Arizona Mississippi State, Stanford and other offers.

• ESPN 4-star receiver Joshua Manning plans to visit Arkansas on April 18 with his mother Roxanne Manning, who played basketball for the Razorbacks in 1994-95.

Manning, 6-3, 190, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Washington, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State and others.

• Class of 2024 linebacker target Payton Pierce, 6-2, 225, plans to visit Arkansas on April 23.

He was in Fayetteville when the Hogs defeated Texas 40-21 and at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Razorbacks' 20-10 victory over Texas A&M last season.

He has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Missouri and others.

• ESPN 4-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, 6-0, 185, of Temple, Texas, has narrowed his more than 40 scholarship offers down to 12 with Arkansas, Florida, Baylor, California, Florida State, Houston, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, TCU and Southern Cal making the cut.

The Hogs like him as a receiver.



