OZARK MOUNTAIN UFO CONFERENCE — Through Sunday, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. $20-$150.ozarkufoconference.com. VINTAGE MARKET DAYS — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds in Benton-ville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com/market/nw-arkansas/. FEATURED ARTISAN — Leana Fischer of May We Fly, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today & Saturday, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org . EVENINGS IN ELEVEN — 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. “MARIPOSA/BUTTERFLY” — Two neighbors live side by side in Texas, where a low fence separates their gardens, but much more divides them from one another, 7 p.m. today; 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org. “RIDE THE CYCLONE” — What happens when a carnival fortune teller gives you one more chance at life, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required. uark.universitytickets.com. VICTORY FILM SERIES — “The Princess Bride,” 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10 and up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“LOVE LETTERS” — With Terry Vaughan & Tim Gilster, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail. Free. Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com or call 935-4219.

FARMERS MARKET — With Better Homes & Gardens and the Easter Bunny, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Benton-ville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org/event/fm . SUPER SATURDAY — With Ms. Jessica, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. STUDIO DEMO — With Shabana Kauser, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org . VOICEJAM COMPETITION — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19 & up. waltonartscenter.org or 443-5600.

