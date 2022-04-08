Gators toothless vs. Noland, Hogs

It doesn't matter where the University of Arkansas baseball team has played Florida since the 2018 postseason.

The Razorbacks keep beating the Gators.

Arkansas beat Florida 8-1 on Thursday night at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla., to extend the Razorbacks' winning streak over the Gators to six games in four cities.

The No. 2 Razorbacks (23-5, 8-2 SEC) began their winning streak over the Gators with an 8-2 victory in the 2018 SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. Then they beat the Gators in the 2018 College World Series in Omaha, Neb., and swept a three-game series in Fayetteville last season.

"It's pretty amazing," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of the winning streak against the Gators. "They have such a good program. They're so well coached. They have a lot of talent. They've had some pretty good teams those years.

"But you never know how it's going to go. We played well tonight, and that's my main concern. Now we enjoy this for a little while. Now we have to move on to Friday's game."

Arkansas senior right-hander Connor Noland (5-1) started and pitched seven scoreless innings.

Noland retired 20 of the last 21 batters he faced and had 7 strikeouts without a walk and held the Gators to 1 hit. He had 63 strikes on 97 pitches.

"He's just doing an outstanding job of throwing strikes and using both sides of the plate and pitching backwards," Van Horn said. "Early, they were looking hard and they got soft, and then he kind of flipped it on them toward the end. He just kept them a little confused.

"I think he knows he's got a really good defense behind him. When he needs to throw a strike, he throws one, and his stuff has been outstanding all year."

Florida leadoff man Colby Halter hit a single in the first inning and was thrown out by catcher Michael Turner when he attempted to steal second base.

Bud Fabian, who walked in the fourth inning, was Florida's only other base runner against Noland. Fabian stole second base but was stranded when Noland struck out Wyatt Langford.

Noland pitched on one day's less rest than normal after going seven innings in Arkansas' 8-1 victory over Mississippi State last Friday.

"I felt really good," Noland said. "This ranks up there for all my starts this year. I just used the defense and got deep into the game."

The Razorbacks knocked out Florida left-hander Hunter Barco -- a projected first-round draft pick who came into the game with a 1.87 ERA -- in the sixth inning when he failed to record an out.

Right fielder Chris Lanzilli led off the sixth with a home run to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead,

"I hit a fastball," Lanzilli said. "Was just kind of sitting on that and ended up getting it."

Barco then allowed a single by Turner, who advanced to second base on a wild pitch. After Barco walked Jalen Battles, Tyler Nesbitt came in to pitch for the Gators.

Arkansas didn't score again in the sixth, but Barco was done after throwing 95 pitches.

Barco hit two batters -- center fielder Braydon Webb and first baseman Peyton Stovall -- who each scored.

After Barco retired the first nine batters, he hit Webb leading off the fourth inning. Webb scored on a two-out infield single by Turner for the game's first run.

Barco was visibly frustrated during the inning and yelled at home plate umpire Scotty Kennedy about his calls on balls and strikes.

"You could tell that Hunter Barco was frustrated, but the zone was what it was," Van Horn said. "It was the same all night.

"There were a few pitches [Barco] wished he would have gotten, and I think Connor threw some that he thought he had. But he kept his cool and kept pitching and it paid off."

Arkansas made it 2-0 in the fifth inning when Barco hit Stovall, who scored on a throwing error by right fielder Sterlin Thompson after Robert Moore singled.

"It's a big deal," Noland said of being the starter against Barco. "You hear a lot about him, so I knew I had to bring my 'A' game and keep them off the board as long as I could and give our offense a chance to get ahead in the game.

"We saw some frustration out of them. Our biggest thing is staying calm, keeping our heads down and playing through it. So we did a great job with that."

Van Horn said Noland and the Razorbacks were excited to face Barco.

"If you're a competitor, you know who's going to be on the mound for the other team," Van Horn said. "I think Connor was fired up. I think our offense was excited about the challenge, and I thought they all stepped it up."

The No. 22 Gators (19-11, 3-7) got two runners on base with one out in the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion -- who replaced Noland -- and twice had the tying run at the plate, but Vermillion got Kris Armstrong on a popout and Fabian on a flyout to keep Arkansas ahead 3-0.

The Razorbacks scored five runs in the ninth inning, including home runs by third baseman Cayden Wallace and Webb and an RBI double by Turner, to push their lead to 8-0.

Vermillion stayed in to pitch the ninth inning, when Florida finally scored on an RBI groundout by Thompson.

Lanzilli said Noland made it easy on the Razorbacks playing behind him.

"He was so dominant," said Lanzilli, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest. "I haven't seen many performances like that."





At a glance

No. 2 Arkansas baseball at No. 22 Florida

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central, today

WHERE Florida Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 23-5, 8-2 SEC Florida 19-11, 3-7.

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (5-1, 3.62 ERA)

Florida RHP Brandon Sproat (3-3, 4.68).

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus



