Gators win to even series with Razorbacks

Florida tagged Arkansas starting pitcher Hagen Smith for multiple runs in each of the first two innings, and the 22nd-ranked Gators evened the series with a 7-2 victory over the No. 2 Razorbacks on Friday.

The teams are scheduled to play the series finale Saturday at noon Central.

Smith, a freshman left hander, allowed 7 runs (6 earned) on 7 hits and 2 walks in 4 1/3 innings. The runs and hits were season highs for Smith, and his one strikeout was a season low. Smith threw 77 pitches.

The Gators (20-11, 4-7 SEC) scored twice against Smith in the first and second innings, and went ahead 5-0 in the third on BT Riopelle’s leadoff home run.

It was the second home run allowed by Smith, who also gave up a two-out solo home run to Wyatt Langford in the first inning. Langford’s homer came one pitch after Arkansas center fielder Braydon Webb robbed a home run from Sterlin Thompson with a leaping catch at the wall. Jud Fabian tagged from third base on Webb’s catch to score the Gators’ first run.

Florida’s first four hitters reached in the second inning on two walks, a single and an error by Arkansas first baseman Peyton Stovall. Smith walked home a run when a 3-1 pitch to Deric Fabian was outside, and Josh Rivera scored an unearned run on Colby Halter’s sacrifice fly.

The Razorbacks (23-6, 8-3) scored their first run with the benefit of a Florida error in the fifth inning. Jalen Battles reached with an infield single to lead off the inning. Battles was originally ruled out when the shortstop, Rivera, made a great throw from near third base, but Battles was ruled to have arrived before the throw upon a replay review.

Battles went first to third on an opposite-field single by Stovall. He scored on the same play when the second baseman, Halter, failed to field a throw from third baseman Deric Fabian after a relay from the outfield.

Stovall did not advance on a fly out by Jace Bohrofen for the first out of the fifth inning, and the Razorbacks stranded two when Chris Lanzilli struck out against Florida starter Brandon Sproat. Arkansas was 3 for 18 with runners on base, 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 9 runners on base.

Brady Slavens tripled in the eighth inning to cut the Gators’ lead to 7-2. Slavens’ second RBI triple this week scored Webb, who singled with two outs.

Sproat, a Baseball America top-100 draft prospect, pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Gators to earn his fourth win. He allowed 1 run on 7 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 5.

Arkansas had multiple hits against Sproat in the second and third innings, but hit into double plays in both innings. Michael Turner singled to left field in the second inning before Webb grounded into a pitcher-to-shortstop-to-first base double play in the next at-bat.

Stovall and Cayden Wallace hit back-to-back singles up the middle to lead off the third, but the inning ended when Robert Moore grounded into a second base-to-shortstop-to-first base double play.

Stovall, who was hitless last week against Mississippi State, went 2 for 4. He has multiple hits in three consecutive games while batting at or near the bottom of the order.

Gabe Starks recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning and Kole Ramage pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Razorbacks. Ramage allowed one hit and struck out three.

Blake Purnell pitched the final 3 1/3 innings for the Gators.

Florida snapped a six-game SEC losing streak — the program’s longest since 2006. The Gators also snapped a six-game losing streak to Arkansas.