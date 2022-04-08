Gentry-Decatur CNA students pass state licensure tests





GENTRY -- Several students in nurse Lonnie Moll's CNA and PCA classes at Gentry High School, have all passed their state CNA licensure written and skills tests this year and are now licensed to work as certified nurse aides in the state of Arkansas.

The students completed their written exams this winter and their skills tests on March 28.

The students are Janeth Fuentes, Cinthia Aguilar, Brooke Lawrence, Baylee Hendrickson, Morgan Sutton, Kailey Ward and Matthew Vang. Six of the seven are Gentry High School students. Sutton is a student at Decatur High School.

"I'm proud of these students," Moll said. "They had to work hard to gain the knowledge and learn the skills necessary to pass the state licensure exam. And, more importantly, these are things they will need working in a long-term care facility, hospital or clinic."

Moll said skills testing requires students to perform the assigned tasks exactly as taught in the state curriculum and failure to complete each step of a task can result in failing the skills test.

"If a student skips a step or performs a critical skill incorrectly, he or she can fail the skills portion of the state test even if all other items were completed correctly," Moll said.

In order to test, the students were required to complete the classroom curriculum set forth by the Arkansas Department of Human Services Office of Long Term Care and be instructed by a licensed nurse with experience in long-term care and in teaching or supervising CNAs. In addition to the classroom curriculum, students must also complete 16 hours of clinical training in a nursing home setting.

The seven students completed the CNA course offered by Northwest Arkansas Community College through its Early College Experience course offered at Gentry High School. The students are now in a second-semester college course providing additional training to work as Patient Care Assistants, training needed to work in a hospital or medical clinic setting.

The specialized career training also can serve as a first step to pursuing licensure as a licensed practical nurse or a registered nurse and leads many to pursue further medical training to become a physician or physician's assistant.

In addition to her current position as a school nurse, Moll has many years of experience working in nursing homes and medical clinics. She has taught CNA and PCA classes and has served as a program director over CNA training schools in central and Northwest Arkansas.



